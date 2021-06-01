Manchester United should avoid signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

You know the summer window is approaching when reports of Cristiano Ronaldo rejoining Manchester United start to surface. Ever since his transfer from Manchester United to Real Madrid back in 2009, there hasn't been a single summer where the Portuguese winger hasn't been linked with a return to Old Trafford.

After a successful eight-year spell in the Spanish capital, Ronaldo left Real Madrid to join Italian giants Juventus in the summer of 2018 for a reported fee of €100 million. Since his arrival in Turin, the Portuguese attacker has won two Serie A titles.

However, this season has not been a successful one for Juventus as they failed to defend their Serie A title for the first time in almost a decade. They also crashed out in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

This has led to doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo's immediate future at the club. Reports have emerged that the talismanic forward wants to leave the club in the summer to seek a new challenge.

As expected, Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Portuguese forward ahead of the summer transfer window. Given the failed transfers in previous windows, many United supporters remain skeptical and are not getting ahead of themselves. However, this is the first time it feels like there is some credibility to the reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo's priority this summer is to re-join Manchester United. Allegri doesn't want him to stay at Juventus but he's yet to receive any offers.



Juventus are under severe financial pressure and will have to sell some of their star players in the summer to balance their books. Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest earner at the club and has just one year left on his current contract.

Hence, it makes sense for them to sell Ronaldo in the summer instead of letting him go for free at the end of next season. Cristiano Ronaldo wants to compete for the Champions League title - which he hasn't been able to do during his time in Italy. This is why an exit this summer makes perfect sense for both parties.

The Red Devils have the finances to pull off a deal for the Portuguese and the idea of bringing him back to Old Trafford is exciting for Manchester United supporters. However, the Red Devils must resist the temptation of signing the Portuguese forward this summer.

Signing Cristiano Ronaldo will destroy Manchester United's wage structure once again

Signing Cristiano Ronaldo will disrupt the harmony in the Manchester United dressing room.

Signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal was the worst transfer Manchester United have made in recent history. Not only did the Chilean turn out to be a massive flop, but his enormous wages also caused unrest among many players in the dressing room.

Signing Cristiano Ronaldo could have a similar impact on the Manchester United dressing room. Even if the Portuguese winger decides to take a massive pay cut, he will still be earning way more than David De Gea.

The Spaniard is currently the highest earner at the club. With Paul Pogba's contract coming up for renewal, Manchester United cannot afford to lose their negotiating power as a result of signing Ronaldo.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done an extremely good job of revamping the wage structure ever since his arrival. The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo will destroy all the good work he has done in creating a positive atmosphere at Old Trafford.