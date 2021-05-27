Manchester United need to avoid the temptation of signing Harry Kane this summer

The news of Harry Kane wanting to leave Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season comes as no surprise. The 27-year-old forward is in the prime years of his career and given Tottenham's lack of pedigree to win silverware, it makes perfect sense for the striker to seek a new challenge elsewhere this summer. The Englishman wants to play at the highest level and compete for major titles, which he hasn't been able to do during his 10-year stay at his current club. In a recent interview with Gary Neville, Kane was asked about his future and this is what he had to say:

"For me, I don’t want to come to the end of my career and have any regrets so I want to be the best that I can be. I’ve said before, I never say I’d stay at Spurs for the rest of my career… I’d never say I’d leave Spurs. I’m at that stage where you can say you know, people may say 'oh he’s desperate for trophies, he needs the trophies'."

Manchester United are among the many clubs interested in Harry Kane this summer. The Red Devils are expected to spend heavily in the upcoming transfer window in hopes of closing the gap on Manchester City at the top of the table next season, and Kane is someone they are keeping a close eye on. United's interest in the English forward makes perfect sense. Despite Edinson Cavani staying for another season, they need a proven goalscorer who could lead the line for them for years to come, and Kane is the perfect candidate.

With many clubs interested in Kane, this summer might be the last chance for Manchester United to get their hands on one of the most prolific strikers in the world at the moment. However, the Red Devils need to avoid the temptation of going all-in for the England captain.

Manchester United are in desperate need of reinforcements in other positions

If reports are to be believed, Harry Kane will cost a whooping £150 million this summer. Manchester United are among a small number of clubs who could pull off a deal with that much money involved. However, they have other pressing issues in their squad which need to be addressed first.

The Red Devils need a specialist right-winger, a centre-back, a defensive midfielder and a back-up right-back this summer. With the amount being quoted by Spurs for Kane, they can fill these positions with top-class players using the proceeds from his sale. Harry Kane will undoubtedly improve Manchester United, however, Spurs need to focus on bringing balance to the squad. Spending such a large amount judiciously in different positions rather than a single player would be a wiser decision.

Kane's arrival might hamper Mason Greenwood's development

After a slow start to the season, Mason Greenwood has been on fire during the second half of the season. While the 19-year-old has played on the right-wing in the majority of games this season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to eventually play him as a centre-forward. It might take the Englishman a couple of years more to mature and finally be ready to lead the line for Manchester United, and the club needs to be patient with the youngster. Signing Harry Kane would mean Greenwood would have to play second fiddle to his England team-mate and the lack of regular gametime would hamper his growth as a centre-forward.

Mason Greenwood could be Manchester United's own Harry Kane and the club needs to show faith in the youngster, who has the potential to be a world superstar.