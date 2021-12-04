Manchester United back in Premier League top-four race after important win over Arsenal

The hugs that were shared around Old Trafford at full-time on Thursday highlighted just how important it was for Manchester United to win against Arsenal.

The Red Devils have struggled in recent months and the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a fortnight ago was the consequence of the team’s poor performances.

However, caretaker manager Michael Carrick hasn’t fared badly at all. In his three games in charge, the former midfielder hasn’t lost and has guided the team to qualify for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Carrick’s biggest feat, though, came on Thursday, when he led Manchester United to an impressive 3-2 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Reds get the better of Arsenal

For some weird reason, Manchester United have usually struggled against Arsenal in recent times. Before Thursday, the Reds hadn’t beaten the Gunners in a league game in three years.

However, Carrick helped end that run. The Reds were unfortunate to have conceded a controversial goal after just 13 minutes, but they never downed their tools.

Rather, they kept probing and were rewarded at the end of the first half when Bruno Fernandes steered Fred’s cutback past Aaron Ramsdale.

Helped by Arsenal’s own sloppiness, the Reds went ahead early in the second half through Cristiano Ronaldo. And although Martin Odegaard leveled matters almost immediately, the Norwegian went from hero to villain when he fouled Fred to cause a penalty.

Ronaldo stepped up and scored to put Manchester United 3-2 ahead, with the Reds managing to hold on until the end.

Manchester United boost top-four hopes

A defeat to Arsenal would’ve left Carrick’s side with a tall mountain to climb to qualify for the UEFA Champions League – they would’ve been eight points behind the Gunners.

However, by winning, the Reds have boosted their chances of finishing in the top four, as they currently sit just three points below fourth-placed West Ham.

"All today, I'd had a feeling it was going to be an old-school classic in many ways and even getting to the game tonight, coming on the pitch an hour before, I could feel there was a certain atmosphere about the place and an energy,” Carrick told Manutd.com in his final press conference.

"It just panned out like that. It was probably the ideal game really, a perfect night. A bit of a ding-dong of a game, end to end, not sure what's going to happen next.

"To win the game like that was terrific. I think, for everyone, it was good, for the fans to see that, for the players to sample that and experience that again was great."

Challenging for the title is certainly far-fetched, but it’s fair to say Manchester United are back in the top-four race after their impressive victory over Arsenal.

