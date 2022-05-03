Manchester United 3-0 Brentford: Red Devils Player Ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo continues his red hot form | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United beat Brentford 3-0 at Old Trafford on Monday, May 2 to bag a crucial three points.

The Red Devils broke the deadlock as early as the ninth minute when Bruno Fernandes tapped one in from close range following some brilliant work by Anthony Elanga to set him up. The hosts kept the pressure on Brentford as they looked to crush the game. Cristiano Ronaldo scored one just before half-time but was ruled out for offside.

The Portuguese made amends following the restart as he smacked one from the penalty spot around the hour mark after he drew a foul in the box from Rico Henry. Raphael Varane capped off a wonderful performance as he tucked one in from a corner in the 72nd minute from Alex Telles to make it three for Manchester United.

That said, let's take a look at the player ratings for Manchester United:

Manchester United Player Ratings

David de Gea - 7/10

It was a rather comfortable game for the Spaniard as he was hardly tested by the visitors throughout the game. He had some jitters but came out unscathed as he finished the game with a clean sheet. He made four saves all game, with two of them coming from shots inside the box.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10

Diogo Dalot had a decent game on the right. The Portuguese international was vital in the passage leading up to Fernandes' opener of the game and was also involved in the series which led to Ronaldo winning a penalty for Manchester United. Dalot provided an additional outlet moving forward.

He put in four successful tackles and made five clearances.

Raphael Varane - 7.5/10

Raphael Varane scored his first goal for Manchester United as he guided a corner-kick from Telles into the back of the net. He was fortunate that Ivan Toney did not score in the first half as he completely lost him. Apart from that, the Frenchman was barely troubled at the back as Brentford failed to cause any damage moving forward. He made five clearances and two interceptions.

GOAL @goal Raphael Varane's first goal for Manchester United Raphael Varane's first goal for Manchester United 🙌 https://t.co/6NjyKWDkd2

Victor Lindelof - 6/10

Victor Lindelof did not have much to do as Brentford did not threaten much. Things could have been much different had the Bees' attackers been more decisive in the final third.

Alex Telles - 7/10

Alex Telles made a resounding comeback following a series of disappointing performances in previous weeks. The 29-year-old covered his flank well but needs to do much more going forward. However, he did bag an assist from a corner.

Telles won eight duels, made two recoveries, won two tackles, made four clearances and set up Varane for United's third goal of the game.

Scott McTominay was unimpressive yet again as he failed to make an impact against Brentford. The 25-year-old was good with his ball distribution (96% accuracy in passing) but did not make any attempts at breaking the opposition's lines as he tried to opt for the easy way out. He helped out defensively by making seven clearances and blocking two shots.

Nemanja Matic - 6.5/10

Nemanja Matic played his heart out in his final game at Old Trafford for Manchester United. The Serbian tried to make some visionary passes and stood like a rock in the center as he maintained the tempo of the game.

He picked up a booking in the 54th minute and was taken off less than 20 minutes later.

Anthony Elanga - 7/10

Anthony Elanga strengthened his hold on the flanks with another impressive outing. The 20-year-old showed great maturity as he brilliantly worked his way down the flanks before setting one up for Fernandes for his side's opening goal of the game.

Juan Mata bid his farewell to the supporters at Old Trafford with a great performance as he showed glimpses of his former self. The 34-year-old's passage of play along with Ronaldo, which ultimately led to an offside goal, was mesmerizing. He was the only player who dared to play risky passes to break the lines.

Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

Bruno Fernandes scored his first goal in eleven games and it surely gave his confidence a huge boost. In the process, he scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season, which was also his 50th goal for Manchester United.

Fernandes was decent, playing five accurate long balls and taking four shots. However, he needs to do much more going forward as he has what it takes to become United's talisman.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 9/10

Cristiano Ronaldo just can't stop scoring at the moment. He has scored nine of Manchester United's last 11 goals.

With his goal against Brentford, he took his tally to 18 goals in the Premier League this season. The Portuguese was amazing upfront as he won five duels, made three recoveries, won one tackle, made one clearance and created one chance throughout the game. He also the won the penalty which he ultimately went on to score.

Squawka @Squawka Cristiano Ronaldo's game by numbers vs. Brentford:



100% shot accuracy

100% aerial duels won

92% pass accuracy

87 touches

75 passes

5 duels won

3 aerial duels won

3 x possession won

2 shots

2 farewell hugs

1 penalty won

1 chance created

1 clearance

1 goal



37 years old. 🙃 Cristiano Ronaldo's game by numbers vs. Brentford:100% shot accuracy100% aerial duels won92% pass accuracy87 touches75 passes5 duels won3 aerial duels won3 x possession won2 shots2 farewell hugs1 penalty won1 chance created1 clearance1 goal37 years old. 🙃 https://t.co/DtmxIktdjl

Substitutes

Fred - 6/10

Fred made his return from a hip flexor muscle injury and looked lively throughout his short stay on the pitch.

Phil Jones - 6/10

Phil Jones came on for Juan Mata to shield his side's lead and that is what he did as Brentford did not push much. He made three clearances during his 15-minute stay.

Edinson Cavani - 6/10

Edinson Cavani did not have much to do as United were cruising by the time he came on.

