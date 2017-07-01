Reports: Manchester United set to bid €196 million for La Liga superstar

Manchester United are set to break the bank to get one of the world's best players on their side!

Mourinho is aiming big again

What’s the story?

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United have decided to go for broke if reports from the Express are to be believed. The report claims that United are willing to meet Brazilian superstar Neymar’s €196 million buyout clause and bring the Barcelona forward to Manchester. There had, of course, been a number of such rumours circulating for quite a while but they had died a natural death by the time the transfer window actually rolled by.

This fresh report indicates, though, that the possibility still remains alive and that’s a rather exciting prospect indeed.

In case you didn’t know...

If United are to meet the Brazilian’s buyout clause, though, they’ll have to pay considerably more (yes, more) than the €196 million the report mentions. That’s because, as per his contract, his buyout clause has been bumped up to €222 million by Barcelona.

Neymar had a rather disappointing season last time around (with the stellar exception of the game against PSG) and registered just 20 goals (low by his high standards) and 27 assists across all competitions.

He did, though, have a brilliant year with his national team as he inspired the Brazilians to become the first team (apart from hosts Russia) to seal their place at the 2018 World Cup.

The heart of the matter

These latest rumours come after the “Cristiano Ronaldo is returning home” whispers have died down with the Portuguese apparently having reconciled with Florentino Perez and Real Madrid, as United go in search of the one statement signing that (along with Pogba’s capture last year) will truly signify the Red Devils’ arrival back in the grand scheme of things on the European stage. Not to mention the sheer quality that he brings onto the football pitch.

Video

Neymar, in all his glory – behind the scenes:

United fans, imagine him at the end of Pogba’s lovely li’l passes... ooo! la! la!

Author’s take

While I’m sure these kind of reports ought to be taken with a pinch of salt, if there is even a chance for United, they should seize it with both hands and break the bank to get the player most likely to occupy the throne once Messrs Ronaldo and Messi have vacated it. His cutting-edge quality will add the extra dash of panache that Mourinho’s charges seem to lack and would be just what they require to carry them back to the top of the pile.

It still, however, remains a distinctly unlikely possibility, a) that United would spend more than two-times the current world record to get a player, however good and b) that Neymar would abandon his Barcelona dream to move to the Premier League.