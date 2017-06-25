Reports: Manchester United to bid for £115 million Premier League superstar

Manchester United are ready to look past Cristiano Ronaldo in their search for the superstar transfer that can win them the league again!

What’s the story?

The Metro reports that Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho has had enough of the protracted saga involving the not-so-likely return of the prodigal son, Cristiano Ronaldo, and has decided to focus his attentions elsewhere. That has now put him at the doorstep of consecutive Premier League golden boot winner, and England’s great hope, Harry Kane. Perhaps unsurprisingly the Spurs star, who has signed a new contract till 2022, is valued in excess of £100 million with reports suggesting that United are set to bid as high as £115 million to get their man.

In case you didn’t know

The lad from Chingford signed for local club Tottenham Hotspur in 2004 after being released in 2002 by the Arsenal youth system. He spent his initial senior years on loan spending the period between 2010 and 2013 bouncing around Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City before being recalled by Spurs. In his first season, he scored just 4 goals in 19 games. Ever since, though he hasn’t looked back – over the next three seasons his goal tally reads 31, 28 and 35!

The rise of the Englishman has been phenomenal, to say the least, and it’s no surprise that everyone is interested in signing the League’s most lethal finisher.

The heart of the matter

After Ronaldo reportedly told Madrid that he wanted to leave Spain following what he feels are unjust allegations of tax fraud leveled against him by Spain’s public prosecutor, the rumour mills went into overdrive suggesting that Manchester United would swoop in to bring him back to Old Trafford – some of these likely fanned by Jorge Mendes and his people to use as bargaining chips in the negotiations with Florentino Perez and Manchester United.

This latest twist though might put an end to that speculation with Manchester United keen on a younger striker

Author’s take

This move, if it comes through, would be the biggest coup of the transfer window. Manchester United have been playing well but their finishing has been below par – bring Harry Kane on board would definitely be one way to solve the issue. If Tottenham do agree to the sale, though, this would definitely signify to the rest of the league that Spurs are still a selling club and that any attempt to challenge for the Premier League crown would have to wait a while still. Daniel Levy, though, is a smart businessman and combine that with Manchester United’s unflinching willingness to spend and we might just have a deal on our hands