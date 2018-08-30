Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Manchester United board to back Jose Mourinho

Suman Dey
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
127   //    30 Aug 2018, 10:42 IST

Image result for jose mourinho
Jose Mourinho has the Manchester United board's support for the time being.

What's the rumour?

As reported by the BBC, Manchester United board are behind Jose Mourinho to turn the club's fortunes despite the 0-3 thrashing by Spurs. It was rumoured that Mourinho told his close compatriots after the Brighton game that if it was any other club than Manchester United, he would have left by now.

In case you didn't know...

Mourinho won the League Cup and the Europa League in his first season in charge with United when they finished sixth in the Premier League. Last season they were runners-up to Manchester City. Apart from that, he has won several other silverwares elsewhere in Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

The heart of the matter

After winning two silverware in his first year at Manchester United, Mourinho was trophyless in his second season. He wanted reinforcements in defence before the start of the new season, but it's believed that the board refused to back him up with more funds. After a dismal preseason, there were a lot of negative vibes surrounding Manchester United, and his public fallout with a couple of players added insult to the negativity. 

Before the start of the Premier League, Jose Mourinho moaned about the failed transfers and warned that it could be a difficult season for Manchester United. Back-to-back defeats against Brighton and Tottenham has created unrest among the fans who are calling for Jose Mourinho to be sacked, but Ed Woodward and the board still feels there are no better managers available at the moment to turn the club around.

After the Brighton game, Paul Pogba was visibly upset and questioned the hunger of the players. In the post-match press conference after the Spurs game, Jose pointing to three fingers on his hand said: "Do you know what this means? Yes, it means 3-0, but it also means three Premier Leagues - and I won more Premier Leagues alone than the other 19 managers put together. Three for me. Two for them." He also demanded respect from the journalist.

Rumour rating: 8/10

The gaffer believes that the team is united more than ever before. Despite some poor performances, there isn't anybody better than Mourinho to manage this team currently and with just three games played the board will be hopeful that the manager can turn things around at Old Trafford.


A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
