Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hails three players after their comfortable 3-0 win over Leicester

Manchester United continued their recent dominance by defeating Leicester City 3-0 at Old Trafford today (February 19) in the Premier League. Manager Erik ten Hag hailed the performances of Marcus Rashford as well as David de Gea and Bruno Fernandes.

The game was fast and frantic at the start, with the visitors applying early pressure. It took some great saves from De Gea to deny Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho from giving Leicester the lead. The Spain international equaled Peter Schmeichel's record of 182 clean sheets for the club in doing so.

Rashford scored his seventh straight goal in all competitions in the 25th minute, before adding another in the second half. Jadon Sancho came off the bench to score the third after some good play from Fernandes, securing all three points for Manchester United.

This win took them to 49 points in the Premier League, five behind leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Speaking to BBC Sport, ten Hag praised De Gea:

“We were lucky and it is only because of David de Gea that we don't concede a goal. Great saves, we were not disciplined and it is not right. We came in at half time and said it."

He also hailed the impact of Rashford and Fernandes:

“It was a good goal, one again a great pass from Bruno [Fernandes], great goal from Rashy [Marcus Rashford] and then we are 1-0 up. The second half was all us and Bruno Fernandes played a magnificent game."

He added:

"The team is putting Rashford in the right positions, especially Bruno, he creates how many passes, he gives behind, he crosses in. Not only Bruno but I think he is doing a great job."

Marcus Rashford talks title aspirations after helping Manchester United beat Leicester 3-0

United winger Marcus Rashford scored his 13th and 14th Premier League goals of the season after scoring a brace against Leicester. This took him to 24 goals in 36 games in all competitions this season.

Following the game, when asked about Manchester United's title chances, he replied:

“We’re close but both teams in front of us are good teams and playing good football. We have to just focus on ourselves, do as well as we can and keep picking up points.”

He added:

“We have another big game coming up in midweek to go through to the next round of the Europa League and a massive game [next] weekend for us.”

Arsenal and Manchester City are ahead of Manchester United by five and three points respectively. The Red Devils are still in the title race as long as they maintain their consistency.

Manchester United next face Barcelona in the Europa League (February 23) for their second-leg tie before facing Liverpool in the league on March 5.

