"You have to run, block, and tackle" - Solskjaer admits Manchester United didn't do enough against Leicester City

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left frustrated after his side's 4-2 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester United took the lead thanks to a stunning strike from Mason Greenwood early in the first half. Leicester City equalized through Youri Tielemans midway through the first half. The Foxes then took the lead, thanks to a goal from Caglar Sonyucu in the 75th minute.

Marcus Rashford equalized for Manchester United in the 83th minute, but Leicester City took the lead just one minute later thanks to Jamie Vardy. Patson Daka made matters worse for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side as he added a fourth in stoppage time.

Leicester City dominated the game as they registered 11 shots on target as opposed to Manchester United's six.

Solskjaer believes his side deserved to lose as they put in a sub-par performance.

"We were not good enough with and without the ball. You have to run, block, and tackle and we didn't do that enough," said Solskjaer in a post-match press conference.

Manchester United have once again put in a disappointing performance in the Premier League. The Red Devils have lost two and drawn one of their last three games in the league.

Solskjaer's side were labeled as one of the favorites to win the Premier League title at the start of the season. Their recent performances have suggested they are not yet at the level of the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea. Manchester United currently lack unity, cohesion and a style of play.

Manchester United could be lining up a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Red Devils' latest result

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has received the backing of Manchester United's management this summer and in recent weeks. Despite that, he could lose his job if his side continue to underperform.

Manchester United enjoyed one of their best transfer windows in recent history, but have struggled to live up to expectations this season. Solskjaer's team selection and tactics have been heavily criticized in recent weeks.

Many fans and pundits believe the Norwegian doesn't have what it takes to manage a club the size of Manchester United. The Red Devils have been linked with former Chelsea and Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte in recent weeks. The Italian is yet to return to football after leaving Inter Milan at the end of last season.

It is fair to say that it will be a crucial couple of months for the United manager. With them playing Atalanta (twice), Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester City in succession in the next few weeks, the task won't be easy either.

