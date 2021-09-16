"He's working really hard"- Solskjaer reveals Manchester United plan to get the best out of Cavani

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani could begin training with the first team from Monday. The striker enjoyed an incredible 2020-21 campaign with the Red Devils but is yet to make an appearance for the club this season.

Edinson Cavani scored seventeen goals in 39 appearances for Manchester United and was widely considered to be one of the best signings of last summer's transfer window. The striker scored a number of crucial goals for Solskjaer's side last season but is yet to return to action as he is currently recovering from an injury.

Many fans and pundits have questioned the impact Cavani will have at Manchester United after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Solskjaer has, however, revealed that Cavani will have a crucial role to play this season.

"Edinson hopefully will start training with us after the weekend, maybe Monday, so maybe involved on Wednesday. We feel that to get the best out of him this season we need to get him 100% fit and not rush him. We've got a strong squad that will cope with having to let players heal and not risk any further injuries," said Solskjaer.

"I see Edinson having a massive impact, he’s that type of personality and player. He can’t wait to play and he’s working really hard to get back on the pitch," added Solskjaer.

utdreport @utdreport Solskjær: "I see Edinson [Cavani] having a massive impact, he’s that type of personality and player. He can’t wait to play and he’s working really hard to get back on the pitch." #mulive Solskjær: "I see Edinson [Cavani] having a massive impact, he’s that type of personality and player. He can’t wait to play and he’s working really hard to get back on the pitch." #mulive

Manchester United suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Young Boys Bern on Tuesday night in their opening group game of the Champions League. This has led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer receiving heavy criticism from fans and pundits for his apparent lack of tactical acumen.

Despite having a number of quality attacking options, defensive midfield continues to be an area of concern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Edinson Cavani could seek a move away from Manchester United in January

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Edinson Cavani was the main man for Manchester United last season. The 34-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Red Devils last summer. He was offered the option of extending the deal by a year after putting in a number of incredible performances for the club.

Cavani was expected to be the main striker for Manchester United this season prior to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored three goals in his first two games for Solskjaer's side this season and looks to have made the No. 9 position his own.

Also Read

Mason Greenwood is likely to deputize for Cristiano Ronaldo, which could lead to Edinson Cavani seeking a move away from Manchester United in January if his playing time is limited. The Uruguayan has been linked with a move to Boca Juniors in the past.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar