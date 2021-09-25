"That's clearly offside"- Solskjaer reacts to controversial goal in Manchester United's defeat to Aston Villa

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has slammed the referee for allowing Aston Villa center-back Kortney Hause's goal to stand. Hause's second-half goal for Aston Villa helped Dean Smith's side claim a 1-0 victory against the 20-time Premier League champions on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Manchester United had the chance to equalize from the penalty spot when Kortney Hause was penalized for handling the ball inside Aston Villa's penalty box. Bruno Fernandes, however, blazed the ball over the crossbar from the penalty spot.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showed his support towards Bruno Fernandes after the game but also slammed the referee for letting Kortney Hause's goal stand. The center-back was seemingly in an offside position.

"You can take it the it's a good goal conceded against you, but that's offisde. He's touch David [De Gea] as he heads the ball. How's that a goal and Leicester have not got their goals, I just cant see the consistency and that's clearly offisde," said Solskjaer in a post-match press conference.

Manchester United suffered their second home defeat in the span of four days. The Red Devils were knocked out of the EFL Cup in the third round at Old Trafford by West Ham on Wednesday.

The Red Devils suffered their first defeat of the season in the Premier League. Manchester United are yet to hit the heights expected of them this season, which is likely to increase the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job could be on the line if results don't improve

Manchester United suffered their third loss of the season in all competitions against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. The Red Devils got off to a poor start in the Champions League, losing their opening group game 2-1 to Swiss side Young Boys.

Solskjaer's side were also knocked out of the EFL Cup in the third round by West Ham United on Wednesday night.

Despite signing most of their top transfer targets this summer, Manchester United continue to face the same problems they did last season. Solskjaer's side are unable to put away lower-level opposition and struggle against teams that sit back and defend.

The Norwegian's job could be on the line unless results improve. Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is yet to return to management and could be a potential replacement for Solskjaer if the Norwegian loses his job at Old Trafford.

