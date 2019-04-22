Manchester United Breaking News: Club fans demand Solskjaer to sell star midfielder

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer- Manchester United manager

What is the story?

Manchester United have now lost six of their last eight matches in all competition. Moreover, The club faced a horror show at Goodison Park as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men recorded their biggest defeat under the 46-year-old Norweigan.

The fans have shown their choler as they want to shoo away a few star players from their club. Frustrated United fans have targetted Serbian defensive midfielder, Nemanja Matic to sell during the next summer as his body language on the field doesn't suit a club like Manchester United.

In case you didn't know...

Everton outpaced Manchester United in their weekend's Premier League fixture on Sunday. A 4-0 victory to the home side was enough for showcasing all the griminess act, Manchester United players committed on the pitch of Goodison Park. The goals from Richarlison, Sigurðsson, Digne and Walcott created the margin between these two.

The second goal, which was delivered by Icelandic professional, Gylfi Sigurðsson, displayed an individual error from United's midfielder Matic. Matic failed to close down the star midfielder and allowed him to take a shot outside of the box. As a result, United conceded their second goal of the match.

The heart of the matter...

After spectating an awful 4-0 defeat against the Merseyside club, Everton on Sunday Afternoon, the humiliated Manchester United fans pointed out Nemanja Matic to show their rage on social media.

Matic is stealing a living at Manchester United. He genuinely just watched Sigurdsson strike it, he didn't close him down at all. That was frustrating to watch. — Devils of United (@DevilsOfUnited) April 21, 2019

Another United fan added,

People blaming De Gea for that second Everton goal? Did you lot not see Matic walking to try and block the ball.



Disgraceful, get out of our club. — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) April 21, 2019

Fans also started to give solutions as one wrote,

YOUNG, lingard, Matic, smalling, Jones the 5 worst players in the team. Sell them first then move on to the likes of Sanchez, Herrera, Fred, mata, Rojo, darmian.



If we get replacements for martial and lukaku then sell them too, the rest can be replaced with youth. #mufc #evemun — Ricky Davies (@RickyDavies17) April 21, 2019

A fellow United fan then said,

A disappointed fan further put,

#MUFC this summer we need to sell/replace if we want to have any chance at winning something



Lukaku

Matic

Sanchez

Lingard

Mata

Smalling

Young

Jones

Pereira

Darmian

Fred

Rojo — FatalFlesh (@FatalFlesh13) April 21, 2019

Another supporter added,

Matic thought it was a training drill ffs. Shocking defending. — RG (@registability) April 21, 2019

In an interview, Manchester United legend, Gary Neville started to condemn United's performance in a snow-blasting manner.

“Yeah I’m simmering to be honest with you and my blood’s about to boil. I didn’t buy into that these players were always fantastic when they started to win for Ole in those two, three months."

“If you think about the game we did against Liverpool a few weeks ago where everything was perfect, Ole had got the players playing again, Jose Mourinho was a bump, and basically it was just down to Jose."

He further made these comments,

"Now we’re seeing what Ole talked about on Friday is that there is a reality check and I think it’s a reality check for all of us."

Neville continued his rant,

“What Louis [Saha] alludes to there about players not running back properly, I went to Barcelona on Wednesday night and watched the game and I saw players pretending to run back."

"You know, making it look like they’re running back quickly, doing that little jogging one. Oh it’s rubbish."

He concluded by saying,

“And I think what we’re seeing now is what the players are."

What is next?

Manchester United, who are the 6th position in Premier League points table with 64 points from 34 games, will host Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Wednesday night. Manchester United have to win that match to keep in race for remaining two next season's Champions League places.