4 Premier League strikers Manchester United can target after failing to sign Darwin Nunez

It is no secret that Manchester United are actively in the market for a new striker. The Red Devils struggled for goals last season with only Cristiano Ronaldo being the saving grace. Edinson Cavani is set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June. Mason Greenwood is suspended indefinitely. Other striker options such as Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are horribly out of form.

As per Fotmob, it is believed that new manager Erik ten Hag wanted to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez on a priority basis. The Uruguayan forward burst onto the scene last season by scoring 34 goals in all competitions from just 41 appearances. The Manchester United board was in contact with Jorge Mendes, who represents Nunez.

However, according to a recent report by Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool and Benfica have agreed verbally for a fee of €80m plus €20m in add ons for Nunez. The player reportedly prefers to move to Anfield, where he will get a chance to play in the Champions League and compete for silverware on all fronts, rather than Old Trafford. A five-year contract has already been agreed.

Losing out on Darwin Nunez is a big blow to United's transfer plans. Now the board has to be quick to scrutinize the alternative options and accelerate the transfer talks.

Here is a list of four strikers from the Premier League whom Manchester United could target in the summer transfer window after missing out on Nunez.

#4 Danny Ings (Aston Villa)

Aston Villa is open to selling Danny Ings this summer

According to reports by Football Insider247, Aston Villa are open to selling Danny Ings this summer. Signed last season from Southampton, the 29-year-old striker has only netted seven times in 31 appearances in all competitions for Villa.

However, no one can deny his ability in front of the goal. In the 2019-20 season, he had scored 22 times in the Premier League, finishing joint second in the Golden Boot race.

Considering Ten Hag's high pressing playing style, it is unlikely that United will go for Ings. They are looking for a young striker who can play anywhere in the front three positions to complement Ronaldo.

But if Manchester United decide to keep Martial this season, then bringing in Ings as a back-up striker won't be a bad option. He will also come at a relatively low price, which means the Red Devils can invest more in other positions.

#3 Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Brentford had a brilliant last season where they finished 13th in the Premier League. One of the main reasons behind this successful campaign is Ivan Toney. He scored 14 goals in all competitions last season out of which 13 came in the Premier League. It is worth mentioning that Toney was the top scorer with 31 goals in the Championship in the 2020-21 season.

Toney has blistering pace along with physicality to keep opposition defenders constantly worried. Due to his pace, Ten Hag can also play him on the flanks. The 26-year-old forward is valued at £31.5 million by Transfermarkt. Brentford don't want to sell their crown jewel, but a substantial bid may lure him to the Theatre of Dreams.

#2 Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

Everton v Brentford - Premier League

Everton No. 9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin is no stranger to transfer interests. He was in high demand after the 2020-21 season where he scored 21 goals in all competitions. Manchester United were also linked with the England international. Everton priced him out of the market by quoting £80 million valuation, as reported by the Metro.

Last season, Calvert-Lewin only played 18 matches in all competitions due to injuries and scored just five goals in the process. With more game time, there is no doubt that he will improve his numbers. According to the Express, Arsenal are said to have his name on their potential transfer list.

Calvert-Lewin can bring a different dimension to Manchester United's gameplay. The 6'2" striker is brilliant in the air and known for his headed goals. Ten Hag can pair him upfront with Ronaldo, which will give fellow United players plenty of options to cross. He can also be used as a lone striker in the absense of of the Portuguese. A bid between £50 million - £60 million will be required to buy the 25-year-old Evertonian, as reported by Goodison News.

#1 Richarlison (Everton)

Everton v Crystal Palace - Premier League

The last name on our list is Richarlison. The Everton striker is highly rated by those in the United camp. Apparently, the Manchester United board had suggested his name to Ten Hag as a potential target.

The former Watford man scored 10 goals last season in the Premier League. His late-season form proved pivotal for Everton as they escaped relegation. Richarlison is also an important member of the Brazilian national team for whom he has already bagged 14 goals. Tottenham Hotspur have shown interest in the player recently, with a £51 million potential bid being rumoured, as reported by Team Talk.

Richarlison is blessed with raw pace and dribbling capabilities. With his pace, the 25-year-old Brazilian can be deployed in any forward position. His versatality could be a huge boost for Manchester United as they build their squad for the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far