Manchester United cannot attract world-class strikers anymore, according to Eidur Gudjohnsen

Eidur Gudjohnsen

Former Chelsea player Eidur Gudjohnsen says that Odion Ighalo’s deadline day move to Old Trafford proves that Manchester United are no longer an enticing prospect for world-class strikers, as per Sky Sports. Manchester United were linked to a host of world-class goalscorers, including Erling Haaland, who ultimately moved to Borussia Dortmund.

On the other hand, United’s search for a striker was intensified after Marcus Rashford picked up an injury that ruled him out until April. That initiated a panic-stricken approach from United, which ended with Ighalo’s loan deal in the 11th hour. While speaking to Transfer Talk podcast on Sky Sports, Gudjohnsen shared his opinion on why Manchester United struggled to sign a striker in January.

Very few top strikers are available in January, according to Gudjohnsen

The former Chelsea striker thought that the situation was not in the favour of the Red Devils, because very few good players are available for transfer in the middle of the season.

It comes back to the time of the season of this [Ighalo] transfer as well. I don't think any of the best strikers are available.

He then went on to add that players no longer want to join United.

I don't think any of the best strikers are eager to join United anymore.

Gudjohnsen’s compatriot from Chelsea, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was also speaking at the Sky Sports podcast. The Dutchman was sceptical about Ighalo’s chances at United and even mentioned that the Nigerian was not good enough to be the third choice at Old Trafford.

He must be the luckiest man! Going to China, being away from Europe nobody seeing him for two and a half years since he was at Watford and then getting a loan move at United.

They [United] needed somebody in. I think he was not their number one and I would be surprised if he was their number two or three as well.

Hasselbaink even went on to compare United with the other top clubs in the Premier League, mentioning that the Red Devils were far behind the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

The Dutchman stated that the crux of United’s problems was not acknowledging the need of a striker after letting Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leave in the summer. Hasselbaink also said that United should have stepped up their efforts to bring Danny Ings or Raul Jimenez to Old Trafford.

They knew that they needed a new striker for a long time. I don't know how much money that they have but it is Manchester United.

Why, if you need goals straight away, are you not throwing money at [Danny] Ings for instance? He is flying is at the moment. Or [Raul] Jimenez at Wolves - throw money at that. You were in the market for [Erling Braut] Haaland. He chose Dortmund!