Manchester United captain Harry Maguire fires back at Roy Keane criticism

Harry Maguire has responded to Roy Keane's criticism of Manchester United following the team's disappointing 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. The 49-year-old had said that the current Red Devils squad lacks leadership, but Maguire emphatically claimed that the team has plenty of leaders.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half penalty punished Manchester United for another flat Premier League performance and earned the Gunners their first league win at Old Trafford in 14 years.

Manchester United, winless in six league home games, are enduring their worst stretch of home form in the top-flight since February 1990.

Speaking on Sky Sports following Manchester United's defeat, Keane laid into the squad and claimed that he doesn't see any leaders on show among the current crop of players.

"I'm just not convinced with these players. We often talk about characters with Manchester United - I just don’t see enough of them. These are high-profile players. We give them a big build-up before the match. I tend to judge players by their actions and the actions I see from this team are nowhere near good enough. You roll your sleeves up at Manchester United. When things aren’t going your way that’s when you look at your leaders, your characters - and I don’t see any leaders out there, right through the whole team. It's a real, real worry for United now."

Being the captain, Maguire may have been an indirect target of Keane's post-match comments and has now responded.

Harry Maguire responds to Roy Keane's Manchester United criticism

Ahead of Manchester United's trip to Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday night, Maguire has insisted that there are plenty of leaders in the current squad.

"I haven’t seen his comments but we don’t bring the negativity into the place, we stay positive and I can for sure say that there’s a lot of leaders in this squad, staff and players."

Advertisement

Manchester United have won all five away games so far this season, including at Paris Saint-Germain, but simply haven't performed at home in the league.

Excluding the excellent 5-0 triumph over RB Leipzig in the Champions League last week, Manchester United have drawn two and lost two of their last four Premier League games at Old Trafford.

Whilst there's no doubting the quality in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad, it does seem like a leader of Roy Keane's stature is missing.