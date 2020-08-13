Manchester United coach names 6 exciting youngsters coming through the club academy

Manchester United U23s coach Neil Wood has name-checked a few exciting youngsters coming through the system at Carrington.

The Manchester United U23s got promoted to Premier League 2 based on a points-per-game tally after the League was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking of the successful campaign, Wood said:

"Brandon especially and Ethan (Laird) too, they like to defend but love to attack as well. If you can get those two flying up and down, it is some sight to watch them. It’s exciting and we were creating chances."

He continued:

"It was good to watch but demanding for them and we demand that of them. Sometimes I thought they might be thinking ‘give us a break’ really but they kept going and you’ve seen Brandon has got his rewards and done exceptionally well with the first team. Ethan has also recently been training with the first team as well and I am very pleased with them."

Wood concluded:

"When you think of the midfielders we had in there, we’d got Jimmy Garner, Dylan Levitt and Ethan Galbraith – a good mix of talent as they have all got different things that complement each other so well. At times, Arnau Puigmal pushed into there as well to add something different as he likes to run forward and attack and scored some goals for himself."

Manchester United have a host of promising youngsters coming through the system

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be delighted with the number of promising youngsters coming through their fabled academy. The Red Devils boss has given 8 debuts this season, a tally only matched by Sir Matt Busby back in 1952.

Teden Mengi was the eighth player to make his debut for Manchester United this season

Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams, who both broke through when they were just 18, have been the standout performers after making the jump up to the senior side. James Garner, Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes (who now has departed the club) have all been afforded game time with the first team.

In addition, the likes of Ethan Laird and Ethan Galbraith have travelled with the squad that will play the semi-finals of the Europa League. Midfielder Dylan Levitt has already been called up to the Welsh senior national team and is likely to go out on loan next season.