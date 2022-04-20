Manchester United completely outclassed in latest humiliation by rivals Liverpool

Manchester United have now won just two of their last nine matches in all competitions following Tuesday’s heavy defeat against Liverpool. The Red Devils were cut to size by their archrivals, who didn’t even need to change gears to romp to a 4-0 victory at Anfield.

The only time Liverpool showed sympathy for United was in the seventh minute. Fans expressed their support for Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed the game following the death of his baby son.

The rest of the game was completely dominated by Jurgen Klopp’s side, as a brace from Salah was complimented by strikes from Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane.

Reds outclassed by Liverpool

After the game, Roy Keane said this wasn’t the Manchester United that he played for while Gary Neville described his former club’s performance as 'a waste of space'.

The fact is that Tuesday’s game was not even a contest. It was supposed to be a clash between two of England’s most successful sides but it very much was a one-sided affair.

Liverpool completely outclassed Manchester United, who looked lost and confused on the pitch for the entirety of the 90 minutes.

Even Benfica gave a better account of themselves when they faced Klopp’s side in the Champions League. That highlights how poor United's performance at Anfield was.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews 2021/22 Premier League results:



◎ Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool

◉ Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd



9-0 on aggregate. Mohamed Salah scored five. 2021/22 Premier League results:◎ Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool◉ Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd9-0 on aggregate. Mohamed Salah scored five. https://t.co/DBXVbHCJeb

Gulf in quality between both teams clear

Ralf Rangnick was the first to acknowledge the gulf in class between his side and Liverpool. In both home and away matches, Manchester United have conceded nine goals this season without scoring any.

Liverpool have had a walkover in both matches and the Reds faithful don’t deserve that. The few who traveled to Anfield watched on as their joy was sapped by an insipid display from players who simply downed tools. Rangnick admitted, as quoted by Eurosport:

“The first half, we were just not good enough. We did not win any first ball or second balls. We were second best in all relevant areas. It is embarrassing, it is disappointing, maybe even humiliating. We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now."

“When Jurgen Klopp came, they changed at the club and lifted not just the team but the club and city to a new level. That is what needs to happen with us in the next transfer windows."

Manchester United are a long way from reaching Liverpool’s level. Their latest humiliation at the hands of their rivals is a culmination of all the years of mismanagement at the club.

