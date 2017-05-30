Reports: Manchester United confident of signing Real Madrid superstar based on one condition

Manchester United are confident that they can sign the Real Madrid superstar but it all hinges on one condition.

Could one of these two be on their way to Old Trafford?

What’s the story?

Manchester United have received a huge boost for the next season courtesy of their Europa League triumph over Ajax. The Red Devils have qualified for UEFA Champions League and with it comes the luxury to sign almost any player in the world, given their vast depth of resources.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are confident of signing Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale but it all hinges on one condition, that the Welshman doesn’t start the Champions League final against Juventus on 3rd June. The Spanish outlet feel that if Bale – who has just recovered from a calf injury – is not handed a start in the all-important final then the Old Trafford outfit have a real chance of signing him.

Los Blancos are aiming to become the first team in Champions League era to successfully retain the coveted trophy.

In case you didn’t know…

Manchester United are a long-term admirers of the Welshman – who has had an injury ravaged season – and are keen to bring him to Old Trafford as they prepare for a summer overhaul of their squad, which just finished 6th in the Premier League, although Jose Mourinho’s side did win the League Cup and the Europa League.

In fact, the Red Devils even tried to lure Bale to Manchester when he left Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for a then world record fee but the player’s desire to move to Real Madrid scuppered any attempts by the 20-time English champions.

The heart of the matter

Gareth Bale has struggled with injuries this season but even when he is fit, teammate Isco has been prefereed by manager Zinedine Zidane on many occasions as the Spaniard adds more balance to the team and is also willing to track back and contribute to the defensive part of the things.

Bale has managed to make only 26 appearances for Los Blancos this season, contributing with just 9 goals – his poorest tally since his move to Spain. According to the report, the Welshman expects to start in the final which will be held in his hometown but the Red Devils are closely monitoring the situation and if he does not start, that will further boost their attempts to lure him to Old Trafford.

Author's Take

Manchester United have had genuine interest in Bale and have tried, albeit unsuccessfully, in the past to sign him. The Red Devils are hoping to overturn the fortunes of the club under Jose Mourinho and are reinvigorated by qualifying for next year’s Champions League.

The Old Trafford outfit have the financial muscle to pull off any deal in the world – which they proved by their capture of Paul Pogba last season for a world record fees of £89.3 million. While the Red Devils have been heavily linked with another La Liga superstar Antoine Griezmann, reports suggest that they have reignited their interest in Bale and if that is indeed the case then we have an interesting transfer saga on our hands.