OFFICIAL: Manchester United confirm signing of €35 million superstar

Manchester United have just made their first move in the 2017 summer transfer window. And it's a good one!

What’s the story?

Manchester United have confirmed that they have agreed on terms with Benfica for the signing of Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof. In a statement released on their website, they announced:

"Manchester United is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof, subject to a medical examination, international clearance and personal terms."

This draws to an end a protracted saga that had seen the defender linked with the Old Trafford side ever since Jose Mourinho took charge

In case you didn’t know

The 22-year old Swede stands 187 cm tall (and weighs in at a solid 80 kgs) meaning that there will be no dearth of robustness in United’s at times fragile central defense. The Swede is one of the calmer heads around and does not like to dive into tackles, instead preferring to be in the right place at the right time. His distribution is highly regarded as well and the Benfica lad is comfortable with the ball at his feet.

This could mean that alongside the more tackle-happy Eric Bailly, United could have the beginnings of a centre defensive partnership that harks back to the days when the had the best partnership in the whole of England, and maybe even world football, Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.

The Swede joined Benfica in 2012-13 where he played for the B team before being promoted to the first team in 2015, the same year where he converted the winning penalty in UEFA U-21 European Championships final shootout against Portugal – and was named in the team of the tournament as a nod to his displays in the heart of the Swedish defence.

His impressive displays this season also saw him being named in the UEFA Champions League Breakthrough XI 2016.

We are pleased to announce we have reached agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof. More: https://t.co/xGQKgCuCrX #MUFC pic.twitter.com/93QhW9JnMU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 10, 2017

The heart of the matter

The Lindelof could spell the end of either Chris Smalling or Phil Jones or both with Mourinho clearing out the deadwood as he readies an assault on the Premier League crown as well as prepares his team for the rigours of the UEFA Champions League. Jose Mourinho had been keen on bringing in the player in the January transfer window, but that move was scuppered by Benfica’s valuation of the defender (an unrealistic £60 million at the time).

It may be noted that Chelsea also tried to lure Lindelof to the Premier League for £30 million plus add-ons, before going ahead and bringing back Afro-haired cult hero David Luiz.

Video

For the United fans who haven’t seen the Swede in action before:

Pretty promising lad!

Author’s Take

As Marcos Rojo recovers from a serious knee injury, and with Mourinho not appearing to fully trust either Jones or Smalling, this appears to be the manager’s way of asserting his influence on the squad – Mourinho teams have always been renowned for their defensive organisation, and he’ll look to ensure that the new United be built around the partnership of the youngsters, Bailly and Lindelof