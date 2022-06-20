"Manchester United have confirmed their interest" - Fabrizio Romano says 30-year-old transfer target will make his decision soon

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Christian Eriksen is set to make a decision soon, amid reported interest from Manchester United.

Having suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening game of last year's European Championship, Eriksen's career appeared to be over as he was released by Inter Milan on medical grounds.

However, the 30-year-old playmaker enjoyed a remarkable comeback to English football as he signed for Brentford in January and guided the newly-promoted side to a respectable 13th placed finish.

Christian Eriksen will make a decision on his future club soon. Manchester United have confirmed their interest to his agent, while Brentford are still in the race.

The Danish international scored once and provided four assists, but is now a free agent having only signed a six-month deal at the west London club.

Romano has now claimed that Manchester United have declared their interest in signing Eriksen, with the former Ajax man potentially linking up with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

"Christian Eriksen will make a decision on his future club soon. Manchester United have confirmed their interest to his agent, while Brentford are still in the race. Tottenham, now focused on right back, centre back and then striker after three signings completed."

Following the expected departures of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata all on free transfers, Manchester United are keen to bring in some creativity to their midfield as they prepare for Europa League football next season.

Meanwhile, Romano also claims that Brentford are keen to keep Eriksen, where as his former club Tottenham have now turned their attention elsewhere, as they need a right-back, a striker and a centre-back.

Christian Eriksen told to snub Manchester United by Liverpool legend

Stan Collymore has warned Eriksen that due to health concerns, he may not be best suited to play for one of the biggest clubs in Europe due to the physical and mental demands it brings.

Speaking to The Mirror, the former England forward claimed:

“Top-quality players want to play at top-quality clubs and the juxtaposition between United and Brentford couldn’t be bigger. You couldn’t get a smaller club in the Premier League than Brentford and you couldn’t get a bigger club than United despite their travails."

He added:

“So there are a couple of factors to consider, but mostly, it has to be about his physical state and whether or not he has an absolute clean bill of health. Because we’re talking about the heart here, and it’s not just the heart beating on a football pitch, it’s the heart beating playing for United, the expectation, the travel, the supporters, 75,000 on your back if you’re not playing well, front and back pages of the news day in, day out."

Collymore further said:

"So for him to take a step back at Brentford and go, ‘This is a place I can get my physical state and mental state in tune with with Premier League football without the additional stress being at United brings."

