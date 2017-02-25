Manchester United make contact with Neymar to leave Barcelona for record €200m fee - Reports

Jose Mourinho has been personally calling Neymar to convince him to join Manchester United

Neymar recently signed a five-year contract with Barcelona

What’s the story?

Manchester United are willing to pay Neymar’s €200m buyout clause to Barcelona, with Jose Mourinho desperate to bring in the Brazilian to England. According to a report in Spanish news outlet, SPORT, the Red Devils’ boss has already personally made contact with Neymar, hoping to secure a summer signing that would smash the world record fee (€105m) Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba last summer.

In case you didn’t know...

Jose Mourinho has long been a fan of Neymar, initially making a big move for the Brazilian in 2012, when the Portuguese tactician was in charge of Real Madrid. This sparked a bidding war for Neymar, who was then at Santos, with Barcelona eventually winning out. However, that particular transfer is being investigated for irregularities – a situation that continues to perturb Neymar, with the Brazilian now considering a move to England.

The heart of the matter

Neymar signed a 5-year contract with Barcelona in July 2016, which was designed to keep him at the club until 2021. The club also ensured he would have an ever-increasing buyout clause – a whopping €200m for the first year, €225 million the second year and €250 million at the end of the third year.

Manchester United are willing to break the back and trigger Neymar’s buyout clause, which would mean Barcelona would have no say in refusing the transfer. According to the report, Jose Mourinho has already gone a step further and has been personally calling Neymar, attempting to persuade him to switch to United, and explaining how he would suit Mourinho’s system, not to mention the huge salary increase he would be able to command.

The Portuguese boss also reportedly noted that Neymar would be the star around which he would build the team, with the Brazilian no longer having to play second fiddle to Lionel Messi.

What next?

If the transfer does go through, Barcelona have their eyes set on Juventus star Paulo Dybala as Neymar’s replacement, while also having enough money to replenish the squad in other positions. Antoine Griezmann’s reticence to commit to United unless they make the UEFA Champions League has seen that move collapse, with the Red Devils now turning their attention to Neymar.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The inclusion of Jose Mourinho making personal calls is what makes this rumour seem legitimate. It is a known transfer tactic of the Special One – he rarely waits for permission and goes ahead with personal calls to convince players to join him. Manchester United have the financial power to trigger Neymar’s clause, and could set of a domino effect of record breaking transfers.