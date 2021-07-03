Manchester United in contact with Real Madrid superstar - Reports

Manchester United have started negotiations with Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, according to leading football expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have earmarked Varane as their priority target this summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is preparing to push for the title next season after falling short by 12 points in the 2020-21 campaign.

Manchester United have already secured the signatures of Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton. The addition of a long-term partner to Harry Maguire, along with a holding midfielder, could make them serious title challengers come next season.

The above report states that Manchester United are in contact with Varane's entourage, but haven't placed an official bid yet. Romano added that the complexities of the deal imply that it won't be quick, meaning Manchester United will have to bide their time just like they did for Sancho.

Real Madrid will try to convince the World Cup winner to stay put at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, it's believed that he wants a new challenge. Manchester United are ready to begin negotiations over personal terms with the centre-half. However, discussing the player's add-ons and other terms in his contract could be a difficult ask for both parties.

Manchester United are in contact with Real Madrid for Varane. No official bid yet - won’t be a “quick” deal. 🔴 #MUFC



Personal terms won’t be an issue - Real still hope to convince Varane to stay, but he wants to try something new. He’s on top of #MUFC list as CB since months. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2021

Varane on top of Manchester United's list

Raphael Varane is a top target for Manchester United

According to Romano, Manchester United will give it their all to sign Varane as he is their priority defensive target. Still only 28, Varane is a four-time Champions League winner, World Cup winner and three-time La Liga champion.

Having joined Real Madrid in 2011 from Lens, Varane has amassed 360 appearances for Los Blancos, also scoring 17 goals in this time. His calm presence on the ball, positional brilliance and sharp tackling is what sets him apart from many defenders around Europe.

The Manchester United target has just one year remaining on his current deal with Real Madrid and could be available for around €60 million. Earlier in May, Varane refused to respond to the Manchester United links, claiming that he was solely focused on the Euros with France.

“We are all human beings. We can think about it. As for my personal case, I am focused on the objectives that we have in the France team, it is not a subject that I will discuss every day in my room at Clairefontaine. I am focused on my goal, and now is not the time to discuss it. If I have to talk about it, it will be directly with the people concerned," said Varane.

Varane is presently on a three-week break after France were eliminated from Euro 2020 in the Round of 16 by Switzerland.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar