Manchester United defender’s January switch to Serie A side ‘almost impossible’ – Reports

Against initial reports, Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot’s potential January loan to Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma now looks highly unlikely.

According to Il Tempo, the Italian club have all but lost hope of signing the Portuguese full-back after he was handed a new lease of life at Manchester United. The now sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferred Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the starting right back at the club.

The English full-back started all of Manchester United’s Premier League matches until the recent 1-1 draw against Chelsea. Michael Carrick then decided to start Dalot against Arsenal, with Ralf Rangnick also following suit in his first game in-charge.

As a result, a potential January loan move to AS Roma has now fallen apart, despite the manager being keen on the player. Mourinho managed Dalot at Manchester United. Last season, Ole decided to send him on loan to AC Milan, where he had two goals and three assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot will be optimistic of salvaging career at Old Trafford

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a skilled defender who has not been in the best of form this season. However, the full-back does not offer too much offensively. He can be panicky on the ball and is not the most accurate crosser of the ball either.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had clearly resorted to a defensive gameplan this season. This could be because he thought the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo would result in a team incapable of pressing from the front. Or it was simply because of the kind of results Manchester have been getting since the beginning of the season.

Regardless, Michael Carrick decided to start Diogo Dalot against Arsenal, and the full-back responded with a solid performance on both ends of the pitch. Ralf Rangnick’s EPL managerial debut was enough for fans to conclude that the two fullbacks will be playing an important part in the team’s attacking gameplan.

Both Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho started as number 10s. Yet they did a big job defensively to allow Dalot and Telles space to bombard forward consistently. Dalot’s defensive work has often been under the scanner but his attacking prowess has never been doubted.

The Portuguese knows he has a shot at clinching the starting right back spot from Aaron Wan-Bissaka on a more consistent basis, something even Rio Ferdinand agrees with!

