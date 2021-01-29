Manchester United defender set to join Boca Juniors - Reports

According to TYC Sports, Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is on the verge of a move to Boca Juniors, as he brings his Old Trafford woes to an end.

The news publication reveals that the defender has now struck an agreement with Manchester United to exit the club as a free agent.

They add that the Argentine will sign a two-year deal with Boca Juniors with an option to extend for another year.

Marcos Rojo’s personal training team have stated that Rojo has just started training with Boca Juniors and have hinted that he is joining Boca. #MUFC [Castro Team Competicion, Facebook] pic.twitter.com/7qtNZgcUIQ — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) January 28, 2021

Marcos Rojo moved to the Premier League from Portuguese side Sporting CP under the reign of Louis van Gaal, and the versatile defender made several impressive performances for the Red Devils.

However, a series of long-term injuries kept him out of the squad, before he finally lost his place in the first team with the addition of new faces.

The South American defender made over 100 appearances for Manchester United, but he has since been out of the first team in recent years.

Earlier in January, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed to the media that the club was looking to offload both Rojo and goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

“Both of them have contracts until the summer and they are not going to be extended,”

“We're looking for them to find clubs. Marcos has been given time to go home, so he's still in Argentina. Sergio has been back home as well to see his family but he's back in England now.”

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo will look to revitalize his career at Boca Juniors

Marcos Rojo is now set to become Boca Junior’s first signing of 2021 as he edges closer to Manchester United.

In the last three Premier League campaigns, Marcos Rojo has made a combined nine appearances for Manchester United.

This season he has been allowed just 45 minutes of action for Manchester United in the Premier League 2

Manchester United are now open to let Jesse Lingard and Marcos Rojo go in the next days. Rojo is waiting for Boca Juniors, West Ham are in talks with Man Utd to sign Lingard on loan as per @mcgrathmike. Again, #mufc are *not* working to sign Facundo Medina in January. 🔴 #manutd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2021

The 30-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Estudiantes, but he failed to pen down a key role for the Argentine-based club.

Rojo had also drawn interest from Premier League sides, including Sheffield United and Newcastle United, however, the defender reportedly favours a move back to his homeland, signing for Boca Juniors.

Rojo is currently recovering from a calf injury sustained in October, as he continues to battle with his reoccurring injury woes.