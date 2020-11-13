Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has revealed that a back injury forced him to pull out from the upcoming international fixtures. The defender wasn't able to come on in the Champions League game against İstanbul Başakşehir due to the injury but returned in the away win at Everton.

Speaking of the injury with Fotbollskanalen, the Swedish defender said:

The back feels okay. I’ve been having problems for a few weeks. I’ve struggled through the matches there’s been. It’s nice that I got a few days off now where there has only been treatment and I really tried to rest. It felt good in training today. Hopefully, there should be no problems. If they want me to play, I will try to play and see how it feels. Then after that, we will see how the back will be.

Victor Lindelof has been one of Manchester United better players this season, despite receiving a lot of flak for his performances in the first few games of the season (in the Premier League). With Manchester United players returning late from pre-season and the packed fixture schedule, players have been prone to injury.

Luke Shaw picked up a hamstring injury in the game against Everton, ruling him out for at least a month. Alex Telles, United's summer signing has also been missing through COVID-19.

Manchester United are low on numbers in centre-back positions with Phil Jones and Eric Bailly injured. If Lindelof isn't available, Solskjaer will have to turn to Axel Tuanzebe and youngster Teden Mengi.

The Manchester United manager was critical of fixture scheduling by the Premier League, especially for the game against Everton which was at lunchtime on Saturday despite United only returning from Turkey on Thursday.

They set up the boys to fail, we got Luke Shaw injured today because we went to Turkey, we’ve played loads of games already this season. We went to Turkey on Wednesday night, Thursday morning we’re back in, we’re playing Saturday lunchtime. It’s an absolute shambles and I cannot praise the boys enough for the character they’ve shown.

Manchester United will be hoping that Lindelof recovers his fitness before their Premier League clash against West Brom on the 21st of November.