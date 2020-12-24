Manchester United defensive target Stefan Bajcetic on his way to Liverpool - Reports 

The Premier League champions have reportedly overtaken the Red Devils in the race to sign Stefan Bajcetic from Celta Vigo and could announce his signing soon.

Manchester United had been tipped to sign the defender according to reports last week but Liverpool are now in prime position to land their target.

According to reports by Spanish media outlet La Voz De Galicia, Liverpool sent officials to Spain to sign a deal on Wednesday, leaving his move to Manchester United hanging in the balance.

Bajcetic is a 16-year-old defender who has spent that last seven years in the Celta academy, has emerged as a highly-rated prospect with several clubs around Europe monitoring his performance.

It is understood that Liverpool had expressed interest in the defender first, although Manchester United got close to signing him before this latest change in the situation.

The Premier League champions are reportedly keen to complete the purchase in the coming hours, as they seek to beat the December deadline which would see new rules come in place for international transfers because of Brexit.

Liverpool have suffered a crisis in defence this season and currently have two of their starting center-backs sidelined through injury.

Although Bajcetic is not expected to slot straight into the first-team considering his age, the Reds are aiming to strengthen for the future and would be pleased with the addition of a young center-back to their developmental ranks.

Manchester United aiming to dethrone Liverpool at the summit of the Premier League

Liverpool and Manchester United could contest for the league title this season

Manchester United and Liverpool have one of the longest-running rivalries in the history of English football, and although the Red Devils were the bigger side under Sir Alex Ferguson, the pendulum has swung back to Merseyside in recent years.

The Reds, under the management of Jurgen Klopp, ended their three-decade league drought last season and look well primed to retain their league title.

With 13 matchdays gone, Liverpool currently top the standings, although Manchester United are two places and five points below with a game in hand.

The Mancunians have seen an upturn in fortunes and can make a title charge if they maintain this momentum, although as recent history has shown us, inconsistency has been a major problem for the 13-time Premier League champions.