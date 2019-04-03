Manchester United in deep trouble after a disappointing display against Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Ole Gunner Solskjær recently signed a new contract with Manchester United to become their permanent manager. Manchester United have lost three of their last four games, losing to Arsenal and Wolves [Two Times]

Manchester United were in a disappointing collapse against Wolverhampton in the Premier League. The youngster, Scott McTominay, opened the scoring with a long-range grounded strike. Only a little more than ten minutes later, Wolves equalised when Diogo Jota scored after linking up with Raul Jimenez.

Ashley Young received two yellow cards within five minutes after committing fouls on Diogo Jota, both times.

The home side finally were in the lead for the first time after a scruffy goal. David De Gea could not get to the ball in time and it deflected off of Chris Smalling and went into the back of the net.

This was Ole Gunnar's first defeat since being announced permanent manager at Manchester United.

This defeat has put a serious dent into Manchester United's top four hopes as they might find themselves in the sixth position if Chelsea are successful in defeating Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils' manager was pleased with the performance up until Wolves scored their second goal.

"A very good start, should have been three up," stated Ole Gunnar. "And we created our own downfall really. Very good performance until they scored a second goal, i have to say.

Ole Gunnar believes Manchester United will bounce back against Barcelona

"They have bounced back, the boys, many many times and of course we disappointed tonight but we will have a day or two to recover, analyse and then Barcelona next."

Manchester United's next six fixtures are going to be a decide if they will be able to make a return to Champions League Football next season -

Barcelona (h), West Ham (h), Barcelona (a), Everton (a), Man City (a), Chelsea (h)

From the looks of it, it might be easy to see the Red Devils getting knocked out and failing to reach top four, but if they are to survive this mayhem, then surely Ole Gunnar Solskjær deserved the new contract.

