Manchester United don't need any more signings - here's why

Shea Robinson 01 Aug 2018, 14:24 IST

Manchester United already boast a squad capable of winning the Premier League this season

The transfer circus is currently in full swing with rumours filtering through the grapevine every day. Will he move, won't he move? Is he worth that much? Why hasn't my club signed a player for an absurd amount of money yet? These long summer weeks of little competitive football turn football from a sport into a soap opera.

As usual, Manchester United has assumed a leading role in the summer soap opera. Failing to win a title since Ferguson retired in 2013 has opened a revolving door at Old Trafford through which countless players have entered and left. The media, the fans, and even the manager demand that more and more star players are signed if United are to compete with their rivals in the coming season.

Yet, perhaps the most successful club in English football history should stop peering over the fence at what their neighbours have and start looking inwardly at a squad full of talent, potential, and winners.

There have been three persistent names linked with United over the past few weeks - Willian, Harry Maguire, and Toby Alderweireld. While any of these three players would be a great addition to most squads around the world, they are not needed at Old Trafford, they are simply wanted.

Defensive Frailties Myth

Machester United's defence was the second-most stringent in the league last year

Let's start by looking at the area most people feel United needed to strengthen this summer - the defence.

Last season the Red Devils finished in second place with only 28 goals conceded in 38 games - 0.73 goals per game. The only side to better this figure was a Manchester City team who were praised from all corners. Yet, they only conceded one goal fewer with 27 goals against.

The next best team was Tottenham who let in 36 goals throughout the season. Every other team conceded at least one goal per game on average. That tells us that over the course of the season, United's defence was actually quite good. Yet, this is the area that apparently requires strengthening the most.

Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young, Chris Smalling, and Phil Jones all started over 20 games each in the Premier League last season. In addition, United has Victor Lindelof, who has now had a season to bed in at Old Trafford and enjoyed a very good World Cup, Eric Bailly, who has shown his superb abilities as a defender and missed many games last season through injury, and Marcos Rojo, an Argentian international.

Suddenly, United has many options in central defence with five top players vying for two positions. Remember, these players combined to provide United with the second-fewest goals conceded in the league last season.

Add to that new signing, Diego Dalot, and Luke Shaw to compete for the full-back positions with young talents such as Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe on the fringes of the first team and United's defence looks strong.

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire featured in a Leicester team that conceded 60 goals last season and Toby Alderweireld played just 13 times for Spurs throughout the whole campaign.

While any deal for these players would involve a current central defender leaving the club, is Harry Maguire who had one good World Cup or Toby Alderweireld who is consistently injured really any better than the current crop of defenders?

Based on last season, the United defence isn't broken, so why try and fix it?

Midfield Transition and Creating Chances

Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez both have points to prove this season

This is what really cost Manchester United last season. Slow and lethargic build-up play, lazy transitioning through the midfield from defence to attack, and a lack of chances created. However, there have been signs that this will change in the upcoming season without any further additions to the squad.

Let's start with the midfield. Mourinho currently has Nenamja Matic, Paul Pogba, Fred, Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini, and Scott McTominay competing for two or three central midfield positions depending on which formation is used.

If Mourinho can use these players correctly, there are few midfield lineups in the world that could compete with the Red Devils. Matic and Pogba are both world-class, Herrera was United's Player of the Year only two seasons ago, while Fred is an exciting and expensive new arrival.

The additions of a young up and coming talent such as Scot McTominay and the sheer presence of Marouane Fellaini as a plan B option or to start against more physical teams leaves the United boss with an excellent array of players at his disposal.

Once again, while Willian would make an exceptional addition to the squad, he is a luxury and not a necessity.

Move further up the pitch and the talent keeps on coming. Juan Mata, Jessie Lingard, Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford all have a serious claim to play in the space behind Romelu Lukaku. Andreas Pereira has also staked his claim for a position in the starting lineup following his performances in the preseason tour of the United States.

The issues here don't lie with the personnel, rather it lies in how they are being used. One suspects a big season lies ahead for the likes of Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez, both of whom plodded through most of last season.

If Mourinho can switch up his ideas and give these players freedom they can be as devastating as any €100 million signing he wants to pursue this summer. Rather than moaning about a lack of transfers, the Portuguese manager should focus on making the most of the exceptional assets at his disposal.

Manchester United's squad has depth, youth, and hunger. There is simply no need to buy further expensive reinforcements for a squad which is teeming with talent. Allowing this Manchester United team to express themselves could result in a real run at the title this coming season.

They just need the belief of their manager.