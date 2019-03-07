×
Manchester United: Dortmund star celebrates Red Devils' triumph against PSG 

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
5.21K   //    07 Mar 2019, 15:50 IST

Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho

What is the story?

Borussia Dortmund youngster Jadon Sancho celebrated Manchester United's victory over Paris Saint-Germain by posting a screen shot of Marcus Rashford’s last-minute penalty on Instagram.

Sancho posted the screen shot in his Instagram stories with the caption of “Rashhyyyy”.

In case you didn't know...

After losing 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie at Old Trafford last month, Manchester United staged a staggering comeback when they thrashed the French champions 3-1 in Paris last night and qualified to the quarter-finals on the away goals rule.

Romelu Lukaku scored Manchester United's first goal inside 2 minutes but PSG came roaring back courtesy, of Juan Bernat’s 12th-minute equalizer. However, Lukaku was once again in hand to give Manchester United the lead after a howler from the veteran PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. The all-important third away goal for Manchester United came in the stoppage time, courtesy of a penalty which was given via VAR, with Rashford coolly converting it.

Sancho's Instagram Story
Sancho's Instagram Story


The heart of the matter

Sancho's post has created new speculation in the UK as he has been linked with making a move to Manchester United in the summer. The former Manchester City starlet has been in fine form since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2017. This season he has already scored 9 goals and provided 11 assists in just 13 starts for the Bundesliga outfit. The quality he shows every time he steps on the field is astounding and it is not at all surprising that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the youngster.

What’s Next?

Though it is still early days to predict, it will be engrossing to see what the future holds for the talented youngster. Sancho is most definitely focused on Dortmund at the moment, with the club currently being level on points with Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table.

