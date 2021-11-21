Manchester United draw up surprise 2-man shortlist to replace Solskjaer: Reports 

Manchester United are scrambling to find a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. According to the MEN, Solskjaer will be fired, and Darren Fletcher might take over as caretaker manager.

United are looking for a quick answer, and several possibilities are being considered. According to the New York Times, Zinedine Zidane is still a top target for Manchester United. The Red Devils will do everything they can to bring him to Old Trafford.

Athletic list Erik ten Hag, Brendan Rodgers and Mauricio Pochettino as names on United's radar. However, they are tough to recruit because they are connected to their current jobs.

These are names that, like Zidane's, have been floating around for the previous three weeks. Manchester United is hoping to land one of them to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Laurent Blanc touted as interim candidate. Julen Lopetegui proposed as long-term alternative.



Darren Fletcher in line to take charge of #MUFC for Villarreal, with Michael Carrick possible deputy. Laurent Blanc touted as interim candidate. Julen Lopetegui proposed as long-term alternative.

According to The Athletic, two intriguing names are being explored among others. Julen Lopetegui, the manager of Sevilla, is one of them.

He has led Sevilla to the top of La Liga this season. In 2019, he knocked United out of the Europa League semi-finals on his route to winning the championship in 2020. He's a name that has popped up on Manchester United's radar unexpectedly.

Manchester United may consider an interim manager for the time being and look for a permanent option next summer

Julen Lopetegui is on Manchester United radar

Lopetegui previously coached Real Madrid for a brief period and also managed Spain.

Laurent Blanc, a former Manchester United defender, is the second unexpected choice on United's shortlist. Blanc is reportedly being considered as an 'interim' manager rather than a permanent boss.

Blanc previously led PSG for three years before stepping out in 2016. During his stay in Paris, Blanc was the manager of Edinson Cavani who is currently at United.

He returned to football last year as the manager of Qatari team Al Rayyan after a year away from the game. They are currently ranked seventh in their league. Blanc does not have a lot of managerial experience, but he could serve as an interim manager for Manchester United.

Announcement in place for Solskjær to be officially fired in the next hours. It's gonna be a 'kind and respectful' statement. Fletcher and Carrick are ready as interim solutions as Manchester United manager, confirmed - they're waiting for club final decision.

Blanc appears to be a back-up option in case any of United's top candidates can't be enticed now. If United wait until next summer, when a favored candidate may become available, an interim manager may be a viable option currently.

Edited by Aditya Singh