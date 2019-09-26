Carabao Cup 2019/20: Close win leaves behind more questions than answers for Manchester United

The eyes tell a story

In the end, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaved a sigh of relief rather than an exclamation of triumph. In truth though, that was the nature of this nervy win for the former superpowers of English football, Manchester United.

The setting was the same, the Theatre of Dreams still lit up in that magical way, the Stretford End still reverberated with the chants of the boisterous faithful. But, the football was decidedly mediocre; more worryingly, it was familiarly mediocre, reminiscent of the nadir the club has hit in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

United, coming off another soul-crushing defeat at West Ham, were desperately looking for breathing space in the Carabao Cup against League 1 outfit Rochdale, a team in the make of less-fancied opponents they had habitually brushed away during triumphs of yore.

This is a different United though and the huffing, puffing and the near elimination at the hands of Rochdale is the harsh but new reality facing the club.

Indeed, the Red Devils did win on penalties after a 1-1 full-time result but it could have been worse had Aaron Wan-Bissaka not made a miraculous goal-line clearance off a Callum Clamps shot.

Familar problems

Mason Greenwood

United's current problems are so well documented that it seems an exercise in futility to repeat them. However, they keep on persisting like tumours that refuse to be excised, thereby coming back to haunt them each game.

For all their possession, the club seems to have very little precision in their attack. This, despite Paul Pogba returning to the team having won a World Cup and possessing the technical attributes of a top-class midfielder.

Unfortunately for United though, the Frenchman looks a pale shadow of the player that dominated games for his country in Russia a year ago.

Fred, the enigma, is also a highly-skilled asset for the sagging Red Devils and has done decently in recent weeks. However, even he was lax in possession as United toiled away in search of a breakthrough.

The home team had 65 percent of the ball and had 23 attempts at goal, but there remains a question mark over the players capable of finishing off such moves.

With Romelu Lukaku gone, the job of getting the goals lie with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, who both missed the match yesterday.

As talented as the pair may seem, their goals return is not suitable to become the main marksmen of a side, at least on current evidence.

United lacks steel in central midfield too with Ander Herrera having departed and Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic looking past their prime. Clearly, more shopping needs to be done in the transfer market but can their current mediocrity attract big names?

All too dour

New hairdo, old conundrums.

Pogba headed over the bar from a position where it was difficult not to hit the target in the first half of a difficult night. His class is unquestionable, his brilliance beyond any semblance of doubt.

Yet, the Frenchman's spell at the club has been one of patches of bright sunshine punctuated by dark clouds. He isn't the first world-class player in recent times to have gone through such a phase though. Angel Di Maria and Alexis Sanchez are prime examples of top-notch footballers misfiring in the current dour age that is prevailing at the club.

It seems there is a spiritual crisis that has engulfed the club, soaked up its spirit and refused to go away. Thus, it seems imperative that United rediscover the spirit that made them world beaters.

One way to do that would be by blooding young players such as Mason Greenwood, Axel Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, especially considering the freshness they bring to the squad.

However, despite their unquestionable talent, they are not yet ready to be the fulcrum of this squad. And, whether the more experienced guys can get inspired and step up to the plate and revive the spirit of the old still remains a million dollar question. And, how United spend at the next transfer window is another conundrum.

Thus, while the Red Devils managed to set up a Carabao Cup fourth round date with Chelsea, there certainly were more questions than answers that popped up at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

