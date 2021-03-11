Manchester United have enquired about Brighton star Ben White - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly enquired about Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Ben White.

The defender has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Chelsea in the past. However, a move never materialized as the two clubs scoffed at Brighton’s mammoth £50 million asking price.

Manchester United are expected to sign a centre-back in the summer as they are looking for an able partner for skipper Harry Maguire. The duo of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have been good, but only in patches as they have lacked the consistency. White’s impressive performances for Brighton have caught the eye of several top sides this season, with United among them.

Recent enquiries have been made about Ben White as #MUFC continue to monitor Brighton’s centre-back — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) March 11, 2021

As per Jonathan Shrager, Manchester United are currently monitoring Ben White, and have already enquired about the 23-year old.

Ben White would be a long-term solution for Manchester United

Ben White first rose to prominence during a loan spell under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. The Englishman put in some mature displays for the Yorkshire side in the Championship.

Under Bielsa, White’s man-marking and ability to play out from the back were crucial components of the team as they ran away with the Championship to secure promotion to the Premier League last summer.

Since then, White has signed a contract extension at Brighton that will see him remain at the club till the summer of 2024. This ensures the ball is firmly in the Seagulls' court when it comes to an asking price.

Considering he has been a key player for the team, White won’t come cheap and Brighton could well keep their asking price at £50 million or maybe even ask for more in the summer.

At 23, White is perhaps worth the investment as he has shown potential and continues to improve. This is his first full season in the Premier League and he has done reasonably well for a player of his age.

White has made 26 Premier League appearances for Brighton so far this season and has been a key player for the Seagulls under Graham Potter. Brighton play an expansive game with good passing football from the back and White is often the orchestrator from his own half.

With his skill-set and age, Ben White would be a good long-term investment for Manchester United.