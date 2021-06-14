Manchester United enter race for 24-year-old Premier League star — Reports

Manchester United are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves this summer, as per reports from England.

The Red Devils are believed to be in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer. Despite having the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay, and Paul Pogba, they lack a specialist defensive midfielder to break up play and help recycle the ball.

West Ham United's Declan Rice is believed to be Manchester United's top target for this role, but they do not appear to be open to selling him this summer. Additionally, they are expected to command a massive fee for his signature as well.

They are now understood to have turned their attention to 24-year-old Neves, who could command a fee in excess of £30m. Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes has also reportedly given the club a 'glowing recommendation' regarding his Portugal colleague.

Arsenal are also in the race to sign Neves, presumably as a replacement for Granit Xhaka. The midfielder is on the brink of an exit from the Emirates, with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma keen to recruit him. The club have also confirmed Dani Ceballos' exit as he has returned to his parent club, Real Madrid, after a two-year stay in North London.

Apart from Neves, Wolves star Adama Traore is also expected to be available in the transfer market, with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea credited with interest.

Manchester United edge closer to Jadon Sancho deal

After missing out on his signature last summer, Manchester United are reportedly nearing a deal for Jadon Sancho.

The winger, currently away with England for the UEFA Euro 2020, is expected to cost the Red Devils a sum of £86m along with the add-ons requested by Borussia Dortmund. Sancho was excluded from Gareth Southgate's squad for England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia on Sunday.

Apart from the Englishman, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are believed to be in the market for a new centre-back. A host of names have been mentioned as possible targets, including Raphael Varane of Real Madrid, Jules Kounde of Sevilla, Christian Romero of Atalanta, and Ben White of Brighton & Hove Albion.

While they have also been linked with Kieran Tripper of Atletico Madrid to strengthen their right-back slot, they could be priced out of a move for him. Reputed football insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Rojiblancos will demand his €40m release clause be paid in full.

