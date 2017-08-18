Manchester United enter race for Arsenal's prime target and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 17th August, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 18 Aug 2017

Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho set to battle it out in the transfer market

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on August 17, 2017:

Premier League

Manchester United enter Thomas Lemar race

According to the Daily Record, Jose Mourinho's search for a winger has now taken him to AS Monaco for their starlet, Thomas Lemar. The 21-year-old is keen on leaving France this summer but his high valuation has foiled his summer plans.

Arsenal have already made two bids for the left winger but have seen them getting rejected. Wenger is said to be a huge fan of Lemar but with Manchester United entering the race, the Gunners are said to be disappointed. The Red Devils are ready to pay close to £65 million plus add-ons for Lemar which is expected to be accepted by the Gallic outfit.

Tottenham Hotspur will not sell Dele Alli even for £150 million

Spurs chief, Daniel Levy has made it clear that Dele Alli who he considers as one of the best young players in the world is not for sale this summer. The Sun claims that Barcelona and Manchester City are sniffing in for the 21-year-old and are even ready to make a staggering £150 million bid.

Levy has suggested that the Lilywhites do not need money and are intent on keeping all their stars with the club. The North London side have also reaffirmed that Danny Rose will not leave Spurs at any cost this summer.