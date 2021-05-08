Manchester United eye move for £35M-worth striker in the summer – Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Andre Silva. The Red Devils target will cost them £35 million, and they see him as an alternative to Erling Haaland.

As per a Frankfurter Rundschau report, Eintracht Frankfurt are open to selling Andre Silva in the summer. The Bundesliga side want £35 million for the 25-year-old striker who has been in stunning form this season.

Manchester United are desperate for a striker this summer as Edinson Cavani needs support. Anthony Martial has not been at his best lately and it has cost the Red Devils dearly.

Harry Kane and Erling Haaland were reported to be Manchester United's top targets, but they are likely to cost over £100 million. The Red Devils are looking to add more firepower in other positions and will not be able to spend so much on a striker.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær reportedly wants a right-winger, a holding midfielder, and a center-back as well. Jadon Sancho, Raphinha, Declan Rice, and Raphael Varane are the other top targets as per various reports.

Manchester United-target Andre Silva hints at leaving Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester United target Andre Silva is aware of the interest in him and has openly admitted it. The striker is waiting to end the season with the Bundesliga side before thinking about a possible move. In March, he had said:

"I've heard rumours, but that is it. Rumours are rumours. At the end of this season, it's something that gives me more motivation to work, it's a sign that what I have accomplished has borne fruit and the path has been good.

Silva also shrugged off suggestions that he could be a big-money arrival.

"Around 105 million? I'm kidding. I think I heard 30 and something somewhere… when we sell our merchandise, we always increase the value a little bit. Things are as they are and, whatever happens around us, the most important thing is to look at me and what I can do," he said.

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently 4th in the Bundesliga table and are keen on qualifying for the Champions League. With just 4 games remaining in the league, they currently have a point lead over the 5th-placed Borussia Dortmund.