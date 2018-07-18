Manchester United fans are fuming about the new home kit

Jessie Lingad and Paul Pogba model the new Manchester United kit (Photo Credit: Manchester United Twitter)

Leaked pictures showing the design of Manchester United's new home kit for the 2018/19 season have been circulating online for the last few weeks. However, with the kit's official release set for this Thursday, the club gave the public their first official glimpse of the kit via a short video posted on their official Twitter account on Tuesday.

The video explains the background of the kit and the idea behind the "train track" graphic prominently featured on the front of the jersey. Marking 140 years since the club was founded, the jersey signals links to Manchester United's humble beginnings as "Newton Heath Railway Cricket FC".

Founded in 1878, the club initially competed against other railway companies prior to their acceptance into the English First Division in 1892. It wasn't until 1902 that the name was changed to Manchester United and the famous red and white strip was adopted.

While paying homage to the club's humble beginnings is a wonderful gesture, the new kit has implemented dramatic changes from recent Manchester United home kits. The most striking feature is the black stripes which prominently feature on the jersey, growing thicker towards the base.

However, that is not the only difference. The shorts for this season are black, completely changing how the Manchester United team will look when playing at home. Famously, the club have worn white shorts at Old Trafford for decades.

Inigo Turner, design director at Addidas Football, attempted to explain the changes by highlighting the story behind the kit and the connection of the new design to the past:

"When designing the kit, we wanted to tell the story of the first incarnation of the United kit, 140 years ago. Originally, the team wore dark shorts, and we’ve reinterpreted this story in a bold and contemporary way, connecting the past to the future, and combining the very best in performance with street wearability"

However, United fans were not impressed by the historical references and the official announcement sparked outrage on Twitter. Many called the new kit horrendous while others called the story behind the kit a gimmick to generate more sales.

The majority of fans called into question the wisdom of changing the colour of the club's shorts from white to black.

Home shirt look alright... but to change our colours from white shorts to black shorts AT HOME. I’m really annoyed. @ManUtd what’s going on? Not happy. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/4e7HmipG68 — Hêlîn (@MUnitedGirl) July 17, 2018

Man United facing huge backlash over new kit as Adidas website crashes https://t.co/ENBQEdboQF pic.twitter.com/RpR8Zz9XzU — Sun Sport (@SunSport) July 17, 2018

I’m seriously considering ripping up my season ticket if they’re going to play in black shorts at home this season 🙄 — Paul Gaskell (@pgaskell13) July 17, 2018

Red and black stripes, black shorts, red socks for #mufc home matches 👀 #redandwhitearmy ?? pic.twitter.com/FjUn4xlmxl — Mick Webster 🔴⚪️⚫️ (@webby19utd) July 17, 2018

While the majority of fans showed their frustration with the kit, some were pleased with the design and welcomed the change in style and appearance.

The new home kit has already grown on me. It’ll look class in person, love the black fade into the black shorts. The only thing I’d change is the colour of the sponsors, they’d look better in black. — UTFR (@manunitedmedia) July 17, 2018

i dont mind the new man united kit honestly pic.twitter.com/BVdD4qcIfU — Vizuhs (@Vizuhhs) July 16, 2018

Manchester United will wear the kit for the first time during their first pre-season friendly against Club America on Thursday. The kit goes on official sale the same day and will also be worn by the newly formed Manchester United women's team along with youth teams affiliated with the club.