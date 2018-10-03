Manchester United fans cheer as Alexis Sanchez is taken off against Valencia, tear into him on Twitter
Since his arrival at Old Trafford in January, Alexis Sanchez has been found wanting in his performances and is yet to show the Reds faithful the kind of edge he had playing for rivals Arsenal.
His move from Arsenal was met with high expectations owing to his great performances during his initial years at the North London club.
It looks like the Chilean has continued his dismal form in a Reds shirt as Manchester United had their fourth win-less game in a row after their Champions League draw against Valencia.
Jose Mourinho's side suffered two back-to-back losses to Frank Lampard's Derby County and West Ham last week.
Sanchez was dropped out of the game against the Hammers following reports of a bust-up with the manager ahead of their London travels. According to reports, the manager gave the Chilean a dressing down for his poor performances so far in the campaign.
The forward came back for the game against Valencia but only lasted until the second half after putting in a lacklustre performance for his side.
The home supporters were reportedly heard cheering when the former Arsenal man was taken off.
United stands second in Group H with four points from two games, while toppers Juventus have earned six points from their perfect League start. Valencia stands at third with one point while Young Boys are at the bottom with zero.
The game saw United lacking the edge to earn the much-needed three points. Despite pressure in the last few minutes of the game, United could not convert the home advantage and ultimately saw their win-less run tally to four games.
United fans have since taken to social media to voice their frustrations on Sanchez:
The Chilean forward signed from Arsenal in January as a swap for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.