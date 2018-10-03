Manchester United fans cheer as Alexis Sanchez is taken off against Valencia, tear into him on Twitter

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H

Since his arrival at Old Trafford in January, Alexis Sanchez has been found wanting in his performances and is yet to show the Reds faithful the kind of edge he had playing for rivals Arsenal.

His move from Arsenal was met with high expectations owing to his great performances during his initial years at the North London club.

It looks like the Chilean has continued his dismal form in a Reds shirt as Manchester United had their fourth win-less game in a row after their Champions League draw against Valencia.

Jose Mourinho's side suffered two back-to-back losses to Frank Lampard's Derby County and West Ham last week.

Sanchez was dropped out of the game against the Hammers following reports of a bust-up with the manager ahead of their London travels. According to reports, the manager gave the Chilean a dressing down for his poor performances so far in the campaign.

The forward came back for the game against Valencia but only lasted until the second half after putting in a lacklustre performance for his side.

The home supporters were reportedly heard cheering when the former Arsenal man was taken off.

United stands second in Group H with four points from two games, while toppers Juventus have earned six points from their perfect League start. Valencia stands at third with one point while Young Boys are at the bottom with zero.

The game saw United lacking the edge to earn the much-needed three points. Despite pressure in the last few minutes of the game, United could not convert the home advantage and ultimately saw their win-less run tally to four games.

United fans have since taken to social media to voice their frustrations on Sanchez:

Alexis Sanchez for Arsenal vs Alexis Sanchez for Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/kOqPWSxkdJ — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) October 2, 2018

The loudest cheer of the night is when Man Utd fans were encouraging Sanchez to get off the f*cking pitch. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 2, 2018

8 months on 500k a week and the best thing Alexis Sanchez has done in a United shirt is play twinkle twinkle little star on a piano — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) September 24, 2018

The purchase & sale of Sanchez were equally some of the great Wenger moments. — Sam (@samuelJayC) October 2, 2018

The curse of the number 7 continues with Alexis Sanchez unfortunately. — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) October 2, 2018

Man United trying to give Alexis Sanchez back to Arsenal pic.twitter.com/WPLI4m2NkS — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) September 30, 2018

Sanchez is Arsenal’s revenge for Silvestre. The bastards have been planning this for years. — sarah (@sarahmufc93) October 2, 2018

Alexis Sanchez went from being one of the best players in the Premier League at Arsenal to becoming a piano player at Man Utd. — - (@AnfieldRd96) October 2, 2018

Alexis Sanchez gave the ball away 41 times against Valencia.



More than twice as many times as anyone else.



He’s done. — Biggies Malls (@MoMoneyMoSalah) October 2, 2018

Alexis Sanchez went from being the Chilean beast to The Chilean bread pic.twitter.com/ueHwrUZjD6 — Munachimso Shalom (@munashalom) October 2, 2018

Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal vs Alexis Sanchez at Man Utd pic.twitter.com/blG0eWpTrp — Memz Mkhitaryan (@Durchiga) October 2, 2018

The Chilean forward signed from Arsenal in January as a swap for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.