Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United fans cheer as Alexis Sanchez is taken off against Valencia, tear into him on Twitter

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
03 Oct 2018, 11:12 IST

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H
Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H

Since his arrival at Old Trafford in January, Alexis Sanchez has been found wanting in his performances and is yet to show the Reds faithful the kind of edge he had playing for rivals Arsenal.

His move from Arsenal was met with high expectations owing to his great performances during his initial years at the North London club.

It looks like the Chilean has continued his dismal form in a Reds shirt as Manchester United had their fourth win-less game in a row after their Champions League draw against Valencia.

Jose Mourinho's side suffered two back-to-back losses to Frank Lampard's Derby County and West Ham last week.

Sanchez was dropped out of the game against the Hammers following reports of a bust-up with the manager ahead of their London travels. According to reports, the manager gave the Chilean a dressing down for his poor performances so far in the campaign.

The forward came back for the game against Valencia but only lasted until the second half after putting in a lacklustre performance for his side.

The home supporters were reportedly heard cheering when the former Arsenal man was taken off.

United stands second in Group H with four points from two games, while toppers Juventus have earned six points from their perfect League start. Valencia stands at third with one point while Young Boys are at the bottom with zero.

The game saw United lacking the edge to earn the much-needed three points. Despite pressure in the last few minutes of the game, United could not convert the home advantage and ultimately saw their win-less run tally to four games.

United fans have since taken to social media to voice their frustrations on Sanchez:


The Chilean forward signed from Arsenal in January as a swap for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Alexis Sanchez Jose Mourinho
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Twitter reacts as Alexis Sanchez puts in another poor...
RELATED STORY
Man United fans rip into Sanchez and Lukaku following 0-0...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United players rating against Valencia
RELATED STORY
Fans tear into Manchester United after bore draw with...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-0 Valencia CF: 5 Talking Points &...
RELATED STORY
UEFA: Manchester United vs Valencia, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Alexis Sanchez after he is dropped from...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's probable XI vs Valencia
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-0 Valencia: 5 important conclusions...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT HOF MAN
1 - 2
 Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
FT JUV YOU
3 - 0
 Juventus vs Young Boys
FT OLY SHA
2 - 2
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
FT CSK REA
1 - 0
 CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
FT ROM VIK
5 - 0
 Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT MAN VAL
0 - 0
 Manchester United vs Valencia
FT BAY AJA
1 - 1
 Bayern München vs Ajax
FT AEK BEN
2 - 3
 AEK Athens vs Benfica
Today PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
Today LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
Tomorrow ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
Tomorrow BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
Tomorrow TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
Tomorrow PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
Tomorrow NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
Tomorrow POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us