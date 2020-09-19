Manchester United fans implore Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani to buy the club

Manchester United fans have been frustrated at the lack of transfer activity at the club over the summer.
It is a situation that has led to a deepening sense of gloom and desperation on the club's social media accounts - to the point where officials had to voice their concerns that morale at the club ahead of the new season could take a hit because of it.
However, Ed Woodward and Matt Judge haven't helped their own cause, only managing to sign Donny van de Beek despite being publicly linked to a number of other players in the transfer window.
Meanwhile, rivals like Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have all strengthened considerably.
Disillusioned Manchester United fans, as a result, took to social media to implore Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani to purchase the club and rid them of the Glazer family, who a large part of the fan base blames for United's inability to compete at the highest level.
Many of the tweets calling for Ambani to take action were in reply to a video that went viral posted by Manchester United fan Tanmay Arora.
Manchester United flounder in the transfer market
With just around 2 weeks left until the close of the transfer market, Manchester United have still only brought in Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.
Their highly publicised pursuit of Jadon Sancho has stagnated after a difference in valuation between the club and Borussia Dortmund. However, they are still looking to work out a deal that would see the winger return to England.
Manchester United were also interested in signing Real Madrid duo Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale but was beat to both players by Tottenham Hotspur.
Currently, reliable journalist Mohamed Boufasi claims that United have agreed to personal terms with Porto left-back Alex Telles that will see him sign a five-year deal.
However, United and Porto are yet to arrive at an acceptable transfer fee.
The Red Devils are said to be in the market for a left-back and a right-winger before the transfer window slams shut.
Watford winger Ismaila Sarr is touted as a potential right-wing option should the club eventually fail in agreeing a deal for Jadon Sancho.Published 19 Sep 2020, 13:39 IST