Manchester United fans implore Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani to buy the club

Manchester United fans have been frustrated at the lack of transfer activity at the club over the summer.

It is a situation that has led to a deepening sense of gloom and desperation on the club's social media accounts - to the point where officials had to voice their concerns that morale at the club ahead of the new season could take a hit because of it.

However, Ed Woodward and Matt Judge haven't helped their own cause, only managing to sign Donny van de Beek despite being publicly linked to a number of other players in the transfer window.

Meanwhile, rivals like Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have all strengthened considerably.

Disillusioned Manchester United fans, as a result, took to social media to implore Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani to purchase the club and rid them of the Glazer family, who a large part of the fan base blames for United's inability to compete at the highest level.

Many of the tweets calling for Ambani to take action were in reply to a video that went viral posted by Manchester United fan Tanmay Arora.

Friends get #AmbaniIN trending. Not sure if he will want to buy United due to Glazers’ debt. Admittedly it’s a long shot. But imagine if Ambani bought MUFC. Even if there is little chance I think it’s well worth trying — DesiManc (@KingMancs) September 17, 2020

Manchester United under Mukesh Ambani..

Shirt sponsors: Reliance Jio

CEO: Ananth bhai Ambani..

DOF: Van der Sar..

Playing XI for 2021-22..

Ter stegan

Kimmich - Sergio Ramos - Koulibaly - Alphonso Davies

De Bryune - Pogba - Toni Kroos

Messi - Mbappe - Ronaldo #AmbaniIn — Ritvik. (@BrunoMasterklas) September 16, 2020

Net Worth of Mukesh Ambani : 80 Billion

Net Worth of Glazers : 4 Billion

Net Worth of Manchester United : 4 Billion



I promise to buy every Jio product for the rest of my life if Mukesh Bhai buys United.#GlazersOut #AmbaniIN pic.twitter.com/2TEN41pO08 — Pulkit 🔰 (@OleTrain) September 16, 2020

Can Ambani buy Manchester United ?? — Rohen (Manchester United) (@RohenSharrma) September 15, 2020

Advertisement

@IMGReliance can you ask Mr. Ambani to buy Manchester United and manage it like they manage Mumbai Indians? I'm sure all Man Utd fans in India will use Jio for the rest of their life.

Thank you. — Fuck Indian Media (@VaridAeron) September 17, 2020

Manchester United flounder in the transfer market

With just around 2 weeks left until the close of the transfer market, Manchester United have still only brought in Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Their highly publicised pursuit of Jadon Sancho has stagnated after a difference in valuation between the club and Borussia Dortmund. However, they are still looking to work out a deal that would see the winger return to England.

Manchester United were also interested in signing Real Madrid duo Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale but was beat to both players by Tottenham Hotspur.

Currently, reliable journalist Mohamed Boufasi claims that United have agreed to personal terms with Porto left-back Alex Telles that will see him sign a five-year deal.

However, United and Porto are yet to arrive at an acceptable transfer fee.

The Red Devils are said to be in the market for a left-back and a right-winger before the transfer window slams shut.

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr is touted as a potential right-wing option should the club eventually fail in agreeing a deal for Jadon Sancho.