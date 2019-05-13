Manchester United fans on Twitter defend Paul Pogba after altercation with supporters

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Manchester United ended their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford against Cardiff City on Sunday. The Red Devils finished sixth after suffering their 10th league defeat of the season against a relegated Cardiff City team, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team finishing 32 points behind champions Manchester City and five points adridt of fourth-placed Tottenham. The club's recent performances have been awful and many Manchester United players have been subjected to loads of criticism lately. The latest victim of the criticism was Paul Pogba, with the 26-year-old being singled out for abuse by the Manchester United supporters after the game on Sunday.

The midfielder had a season with lots of ups and downs. He endured a tough start to the campaign as his relationship with then-manager Jose Mourinho soured and he was dropped from the starting XI and was benched for almost a month. The 26-year-old was brought back into the side by Mourinho's successor - Solskjaer, and the Frenchmen didn't take long to repay the faith of his manager. The midfielder was on top of his game during the initial months of the Norwegian's reign and was involved heavily on the pitch. But his form dropped significantly since the end of March and many believe that reports of Real Madrid's interest in him have taken a toll on his form. But the Frenchman still managed 15 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season, finishing as Manchester United's leading top scorer of the campaign.

Pogba is a player who divides opinion. While some believe he is one of the best central midfielders out there, others don't seem to be convinced by his performances. But these split opinions doesn't change the fact that he is a great footballer. No midfielder in world football is more complete than the 26-year-old. He can put the ball into the back of the net from distance, possesses brilliant dribbling ability in spite of the fact that he is 6'3'', and is gifted with unmatched physicality. Pogba has been Manchester United's best player this season and the Red Devils supporters on Twitter were quick to defend their star midfielder after he received abuses from some sections of the fans. Here are some Twitter reactions:

Beyond pathetic that fans are giving Paul Pogba stick given the state of some of those playing for United. Don't blame Pogba for wanting to leave and go to Madrid. Good luck to him. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) May 12, 2019

Fans are happy to abuse Paul Pogba who finished the season in the PFA Team of the Year but are happy to sing the name of Ashley Young today and accept Lingard walking around the pitch doing nothing. Ridiculous. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) May 12, 2019

It's utterly embarrassing that United fans think Paul Pogba, their MOST talented player in the entire post-Fergie era, is the ones who deserve the most criticism and hate and disrespect.



Not Rashford. Not Lingard. Not Young. Not Herrera. Not De Gea. But World Cup winner Pogba — Fredrik (@F_Edits) May 12, 2019

Paul Pogba, a central midfielder, has just finished the season being abused by a fan in the Stretfotd End. He’s finished the season as our top goal scorer and our top assister. Embarrassing ‘fan’#MUFC pic.twitter.com/hK3gTZu0pn — Manchester United (@MUFCScoop) May 12, 2019

Paul Pogba, the man who has the most goals and assists for Manchester United got abused by our own fans at the end of the game, the same fans who are begging Rashford and Lingard for selfies. This is disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/vvdRNnoeSJ — Devils of United (@DevilsOfUnited) May 12, 2019

You’ll only realise the importance of Paul Pogba when he’s gone. Keep giving the English lads a free pass though 👍🏼 #mufc — ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 12, 2019

The same Paul Pogba being abused in this video finishes the season as Man Utd’s top goalscorer with 16 goals from 44 starts from midfield. He also led the team in assists (11). Scream at someone else.

pic.twitter.com/bWw8nWbnB5 — elliot ross (@FutbolsaCountry) May 12, 2019

Oh my lord it’s genuinely gets worse and worse. Just watch this video this is Manchester United fans to Paul Pogba. Where’s the same energy for the players who aren’t good enough. Pogba came out to apologise and he got this. Madrid is waiting for you bro😪 pic.twitter.com/tSeXnuKIyi — Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) May 12, 2019

There was genuinely people at Old Trafford yesterday asking Ashley Young, arguably our worst player this season, for an autograph & a photo whilst others were shouting abuse at Paul Pogba.



I hate this fanbase sometimes. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) May 13, 2019

I’m pretty sure these idiots forget that Paul Pogba is also an academy product. Why do Lingard, Rashford etc get a free ride and he continuously takes the blame for all of this? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) May 12, 2019