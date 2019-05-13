×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United fans on Twitter defend Paul Pogba after altercation with supporters

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
News
352   //    13 May 2019, 15:57 IST

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Manchester United ended their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford against Cardiff City on Sunday. The Red Devils finished sixth after suffering their 10th league defeat of the season against a relegated Cardiff City team, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team finishing 32 points behind champions Manchester City and five points adridt of fourth-placed Tottenham. The club's recent performances have been awful and many Manchester United players have been subjected to loads of criticism lately. The latest victim of the criticism was Paul Pogba, with the 26-year-old being singled out for abuse by the Manchester United supporters after the game on Sunday.

The midfielder had a season with lots of ups and downs. He endured a tough start to the campaign as his relationship with then-manager Jose Mourinho soured and he was dropped from the starting XI and was benched for almost a month. The 26-year-old was brought back into the side by Mourinho's successor - Solskjaer, and the Frenchmen didn't take long to repay the faith of his manager. The midfielder was on top of his game during the initial months of the Norwegian's reign and was involved heavily on the pitch. But his form dropped significantly since the end of March and many believe that reports of Real Madrid's interest in him have taken a toll on his form. But the Frenchman still managed 15 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season, finishing as Manchester United's leading top scorer of the campaign.

Pogba is a player who divides opinion. While some believe he is one of the best central midfielders out there, others don't seem to be convinced by his performances. But these split opinions doesn't change the fact that he is a great footballer. No midfielder in world football is more complete than the 26-year-old. He can put the ball into the back of the net from distance, possesses brilliant dribbling ability in spite of the fact that he is 6'3'', and is gifted with unmatched physicality. Pogba has been Manchester United's best player this season and the Red Devils supporters on Twitter were quick to defend their star midfielder after he received abuses from some sections of the fans. Here are some Twitter reactions:

Advertisement


Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Twiter reactions Ole Gunnar Solskjær Premier League Teams
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils have French star on the radar to replace Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Manchester United need to keep Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Manchester United must sell Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
3 player who can replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
‘I wouldn't believe a word he says’ - Roy Keane slams Manchester United star Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
Football fans on Twitter troll Manchester United after their humiliating loss to Everton
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Real Madrid set to offer their star player to Red Devils for Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
5 players who can replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Paul Pogba blames insane Messi & Ronaldo statistics for criticism of his career 
RELATED STORY
Twitter roast Manchester United after the Red Devils end dismal season with a loss against Cardiff City
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us