Manchester United fans on Twitter defend Paul Pogba after altercation with supporters
Manchester United ended their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford against Cardiff City on Sunday. The Red Devils finished sixth after suffering their 10th league defeat of the season against a relegated Cardiff City team, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team finishing 32 points behind champions Manchester City and five points adridt of fourth-placed Tottenham. The club's recent performances have been awful and many Manchester United players have been subjected to loads of criticism lately. The latest victim of the criticism was Paul Pogba, with the 26-year-old being singled out for abuse by the Manchester United supporters after the game on Sunday.
The midfielder had a season with lots of ups and downs. He endured a tough start to the campaign as his relationship with then-manager Jose Mourinho soured and he was dropped from the starting XI and was benched for almost a month. The 26-year-old was brought back into the side by Mourinho's successor - Solskjaer, and the Frenchmen didn't take long to repay the faith of his manager. The midfielder was on top of his game during the initial months of the Norwegian's reign and was involved heavily on the pitch. But his form dropped significantly since the end of March and many believe that reports of Real Madrid's interest in him have taken a toll on his form. But the Frenchman still managed 15 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season, finishing as Manchester United's leading top scorer of the campaign.
Pogba is a player who divides opinion. While some believe he is one of the best central midfielders out there, others don't seem to be convinced by his performances. But these split opinions doesn't change the fact that he is a great footballer. No midfielder in world football is more complete than the 26-year-old. He can put the ball into the back of the net from distance, possesses brilliant dribbling ability in spite of the fact that he is 6'3'', and is gifted with unmatched physicality. Pogba has been Manchester United's best player this season and the Red Devils supporters on Twitter were quick to defend their star midfielder after he received abuses from some sections of the fans. Here are some Twitter reactions: