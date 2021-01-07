Manchester United finalise transfer of €41m Atalanta wonderkid Amad Traore

Manchester United have finalised the transfer of highly-rated winger Amad Traore, as confirmed by the club on their official website. Traore has signed a five-year deal until the summer of 2025, with the option of an extra year.

The 18-year-old was signed by Manchester United on the final day of the 2020 summer transfer window as part of a quartet of new arrivals which included Facundo Pellistri, Alex Telles, and superstar striker Edinson Cavani.

Traore, regarded as one of the brightest talents to come out of Atalanta's prestigious academy along with Juventus' Dejan Kulusevski, was signed for a fee of €21m by Manchester United with a further €20m in add ons. The Ivorian spent the first half of the campaign on loan at the Bergamo-based club, but is set to link up with his parent club in the coming days.

The announcement on the website confirmed that the only hold-up in the transfer is the approval of the wonderkid's visa, which has already been applied for. He will be cleared to travel to Manchester and begin training immediately after his visa has been approved.

Amad Traore says Manchester United move is a 'dream come true'

Amad Traore in action for Atalanta

Speaking upon the completion of his move to Manchester United, Amad Traore revealed his excitement to be part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. The 18-year-old said;

"After waiting since the summer, it is finally a dream come true to complete my move to Manchester United. I am hugely ambitious and there is so much that I want to achieve in the game; when I spoke to the manager [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer], I knew that I had joined the perfect club."

The Ivorian continued,

"This is a really exciting squad with so many great players, I can promise that I will work hard every day to learn from them and give everything to develop my game. The coaches have been fantastic since I signed, we have been in touch regularly, and they have already given me a lot of great advice."

"I have had time to prepare for this move, both physically and mentally, and I have worked really hard to be ready to make the step up to this amazing club."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was equally thrilled about the club finalising a move for Traore, who he brands as one of 'the most exciting prospects in the game'.

Expressing his delight upon the completion of the transfer, the Norwegian remarked;

"As a club, we have followed Amad for a number of years and having watched him myself, I believe he is one of the most exciting young prospects in the game. Manchester United has such a proud history of developing young players, and everything is in place to enable Amad to reach his potential here."

The Red Devils boss, although confident in the 18-year-old's ability, believes that Traore will need some time to adapt to Manchester United. Solskjaer added,

"It will take time for him to adapt, but his speed, vision and fantastic dribbling ability will stand him in good stead to make the transition. He is a player with all of the raw attributes that are needed to be an important player for Manchester United in the years to come."

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini confirmed that the Bergamo club made a last-ditch attempt to keep him at the club until come summer, but both Traore and Manchester United were keen on the transfer being completed this winter.

Traore, who was likened to Argentine legend Leo Messi by his former captain Alejandro Gomez, joins an exciting group of young footballers recruited by Manchester United across both senior and academy levels. He will further bolster Solskjaer's options on the right along with Mason Greenwood, Dan James, Juan Mata, and Pellistri, who is expected to make his debut soon.

