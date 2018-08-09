Manchester United: Five best signings of the Mourinho era

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.66K // 09 Aug 2018, 20:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mourinho has had a torrid time this transfer window

Jose Mourinho has not had the best of times at Manchester United this pre-season. The Portuguese manager has tried and failed to sign several players over the last month or so, and with the clock ticking down on this year's transfer window, it looks as though this could be one of their worst transfer windows on record.

They have bought in just Fred, Diego Dalot and third-choice goalkeeper Lee Grant so far this summer, and they look likely to miss out on the centre back that Jose Mourinho has been hoping to sign.

Contrary to current belief though, Mourinho has been fairly successful in the transfer window in his two years at Manchester United and has built perhaps the strongest side Old Trafford has seen since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013.

With United fans feeling fairly gloomy today, let's take a look at the five best signings Mourinho has made since he joined the club.

#5 Paul Pogba

Pogba became the most expensive player in history when he rejoined Manchester United in 2016

Paul Pogba was one of Jose Mourinho's first signings when he came to Manchester United and the French midfielder has, for the most part, lived up to his reputation in the Premier League.

Coming in for a world record transfer fee of around £89 million, the World Cup winner took a while to get going back in Manchester, but he did help the club win both the League Cup and the Europa League in his first season back.

Pogba has become one of the most consistent players at Manchester United over the last season, and has contributed 15 goals for the club in his 88 games there.

Interest from Barcelona means that he may not be a Manchester United player for much longer, but his contributions to the club should not be underestimated.

1 / 5 NEXT