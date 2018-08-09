Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United: Five best signings of the Mourinho era

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.66K   //    09 Aug 2018, 20:17 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Mourinho has had a torrid time this transfer window

Jose Mourinho has not had the best of times at Manchester United this pre-season. The Portuguese manager has tried and failed to sign several players over the last month or so, and with the clock ticking down on this year's transfer window, it looks as though this could be one of their worst transfer windows on record.

They have bought in just Fred, Diego Dalot and third-choice goalkeeper Lee Grant so far this summer, and they look likely to miss out on the centre back that Jose Mourinho has been hoping to sign.

Contrary to current belief though, Mourinho has been fairly successful in the transfer window in his two years at Manchester United and has built perhaps the strongest side Old Trafford has seen since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013.

With United fans feeling fairly gloomy today, let's take a look at the five best signings Mourinho has made since he joined the club.

#5 Paul Pogba


AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Premier League
Pogba became the most expensive player in history when he rejoined Manchester United in 2016

Paul Pogba was one of Jose Mourinho's first signings when he came to Manchester United and the French midfielder has, for the most part, lived up to his reputation in the Premier League.

Coming in for a world record transfer fee of around £89 million, the World Cup winner took a while to get going back in Manchester, but he did help the club win both the League Cup and the Europa League in his first season back.

Pogba has become one of the most consistent players at Manchester United over the last season, and has contributed 15 goals for the club in his 88 games there.

Interest from Barcelona means that he may not be a Manchester United player for much longer, but his contributions to the club should not be underestimated.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Romelu Lukaku Zlatan Ibrahimovic Football Top 5/Top 10
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
3 best partnerships for Manchester United in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Manchester United Comebacks under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Manchester United Bargains of the Sir Alex Ferguson...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Mourinho needs to leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
4 Painful Parallels between Moyes and Mourinho
RELATED STORY
3 deals which could happen at Manchester United before...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho: No deadline day signings at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Top 5 signings in the Post-Ferguson era
RELATED STORY
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is not pleased with...
RELATED STORY
5 World-class but ineffective signings for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Tomorrow MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
Tomorrow NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
Tomorrow AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
Tomorrow WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us