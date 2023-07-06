Manchester United flop attracting interest from Jose Mourinho's Roma: Reports

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Jose Mourinho's Roma ahead of the next season.

Van de Beek, 26, has struggled to replicate his usual form at the Old Trafford outfit since arriving from Ajax for an initial £34 million in 2020. He has helped his current side lift just one trophy so far, the EFL Cup.

A right-footed tireless central operator, the Dutchman failed to earn his former boss Erik ten Hag's trust last season. He featured in just seven overall games last term, missing a total of 47 matches due to injuries.

According to Fichajes, Mourinho has personally identified Van de Beek as an ideal addition for Roma this summer. He is keen to rope in the player for over £17 million and introduce more depth to his midfield.

Van de Beek, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, could prove to be a decent signing for Roma should he decide to join them this summer. He could provide competition to Lorenzo Pellegrini in the advanced playmaker role and also operate in a deeper role alongside the likes of Houssem Aouar, Bryan Cristante, and Nemanja Matic.

Overall, Van de Beek has scored just two goals and provided as many assists in 60 matches across all competitions for Manchester United.

Pundit suggests Mason Mount signing will be the end of Manchester United midfielder

Ex-Aston Villa attacker Gabriel Agbonlahor has asserted that Christian Eriksen will be dropped from Manchester United's team after Mason Mount's arrival in the summer transfer window. He told Football Insider:

"If I'm being honest, Eriksen didn't do very well last season. He seemed like he lacked the legs and just couldn't get the ball back as much as Ten Hag wanted. Especially in the games against Manchester City – I just thought he wasn't really good enough."

Explaining why Mount should replace Eriksen, Agbonlahor concluded:

"They need legs – and Casemiro, [Bruno] Fernandes and Mount gives you that. Mount is more mobile, can score goals – and he fits in perfectly. I think he'll definitely come in for Eriksen. I see Mount as a number eight, rather than playing out wide. I don't think Eriksen has done enough to stay in that Manchester United team anymore."

Earlier on Wednesday (July 5), Manchester United unveiled Mount as their player following his £60 million permanent transfer from Chelsea.

Mount, who registered just three goals and six assists in 35 games for Chelsea last campaign, could reinvent himself under Erik ten Hag. He could form a fine midfield troika with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

