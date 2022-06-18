Manchester United focused on 3 primary signings for the summer transfer window - Reports 

Manchester United are channelizing all their efforts to bring in their top-three priority targets as soon as possible ahead of the new Premier League season. The Red Devils are focused upon bringing in Frenkie de Jong, Vitinha and Malcolm Ebiowei this summer, according to a report by Jonathan Shrager (via Manchester Evening News)

The Premier League giants have been very slow in announcing their first signing of the season as compared to their rivals in the league. Manchester United had a horrendous last season as they finished sixth in the table. They missed out on the Champions League slot and extended their trophy drought to five years.

However, the board decided to make some ground-breaking changes, including the arrival of a new full-time boss and a decision to overhaul the squad to negate the toxicity in the dressing room. Addressing the issue of the new full-time manager, the Manchester United board brought in former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag has set his priorities from day one at the office, identifying his former player at Ajax, Frenkie de Jong, as the top-most priority for a potential signing. De Jong has a long-term contract with Barcelona but the club's precarious financial situation could force them to shelve players with high wages.

The club is also focusing on certain other key players as targets in the summer transfer window, including Vitinha and Malcolm Ebiowei. Many players like Paul Pogb, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic have left Old Trafford after it was communicated that they were not part of Ten Hag's plans.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



Wayne Rooney rates him highly Who is Malcolm EbioweiWayne Rooney rates him highly Who is Malcolm Ebiowei❓Wayne Rooney rates him highly 👀 https://t.co/U2sE7yVigd

In Porto's Vitinha, Manchester United sees a player who would fit in at the crucial defensive midfielder position while 18-year-old Ebiowei is being considered for the forward role. The Manchester Evening News report also claims that the club is interested in getting Adrien Rabiot from Juventus for a reported fee of £15 million.

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre believes 'nightmare' season can be good for Erik ten Hag

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre believes last season was a 'nightmare' and the club's new manager is not taking his job lightly. Silvestre believes Erik ten Hag will be given time by the board to settle and instill his style of play in the team. He is also hopeful of a better finish in the Premier League table this season under Ten Hag.

Utd District @UtdDistrict

sportbible.com/utddistrict/ma… 🗣 Mikael Silvestre: "He [Erik ten Hag] didn't just take the job for the sake of it, he wants to achieve the objective. So I think it's challenging, but for him, he will be given the time to work. It's going to take some work." 🗣 Mikael Silvestre: "He [Erik ten Hag] didn't just take the job for the sake of it, he wants to achieve the objective. So I think it's challenging, but for him, he will be given the time to work. It's going to take some work."sportbible.com/utddistrict/ma…

He said via Sports Bible:

''I think last season was a nightmare with the changing of the manager and finishing sixth. That was a real nightmare, so I don't think [it can get worse]. I think the team will finish in a better position next season.''

“He (Ten Hag) didn't just take the job for the sake of it, he wants to achieve the objective. So I think it's challenging, but for him, he will be given the time to work. It's going to take some work.”

