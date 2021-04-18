Manchester United could force a tense finish to the title race in the Premier League if they beat Burnley

Manchester United will return to domestic duty on Sunday with a clash against Sean Dyche’s Burnley at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been on an impressive run of form since the international break and will be looking to extend their winning run. They will also be aiming to build on their Europa League triumph over Granada in midweek.

And with Leicester City not playing this weekend due to their FA Cup semi-final clash against Southampton, Manchester United could move 10 points clear in second place if they win.

However, Burnley have always been tough customers for the Reds and the Clarets will be hard to beat, especially as they are very desperate for points in a bid to survive relegation.

Reds target fifth straight win

Manchester United are currently one of the most in-form and most consistent teams in the Premier League, having not lost a game since January 27.

The Reds are also on a four-game winning streak after recording home and away victories over Granada and also beating Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur in the league.

Should they manage to beat Burnley on Sunday, it will be the first time this season that Manchester United have won five games in a row.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has gradually turned around the fortunes of the club around and has got them competing at the top once again as they look to qualify for a second successive Champions League campaign.

Manchester United could give Manchester City a tense finish to the title race

While Manchester United look very unlikely to win the league, finishing second has become more realistic than ever.

And while finishing second may be the goal right now, the Reds can still force Manchester City into a tense final few weeks. Solskjaer's side will be just eight points behind the Cityzens if they beat Burnley. A title race could be on the cards if United can maintain their form.

“Manchester United will never ever give up. This team, this club has had too many setbacks, too many great comebacks to have that in our DNA,” Solskjaer said ahead of the game, as quoted by Manutd.com.

“But is it realistic, no because when you have a team so consistent as Man City have been you don’t expect them to lose three games out of the last six but as long as we do our job we know we want to finish the season strong. So one game at a time.”

After Sunday’s game, there’ll be six more matches before the end of the Premier League season. So the title race could be a little more interesting and even go down to the wire if Manchester United continue winning.