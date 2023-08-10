Manchester United goalkeeper to join Bundesliga for €9m, buy-back clause included - Report

According to several reports, Bayer Leverkusen are set to complete the signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar for €9 million. A buy-back clause will also be included in the goalkeeper's contract, with United having the right of first refusal.

Kvar, 23, was promoted to United's first team at the start of the 2022-23 season. He spent the previous season out on loan at AC Sparta Prague. Kovar made 32 appearances across competitions, keeping 11 clean sheets. The Czech, however, is yet to make a senior appearance for the Red Devils.

He will now play at Bayer Leverkusen under Xabi Alonso. Whether he can become the team's number 1 ahead of Lukas Hradecky remains to be seen.

Manchester United have already signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan as David de Gea's replacement at the club. While Dean Henderson's future remains uncertain, United have Tom Heaton as a back-up goalkeeper. Hence, it would have been tough for Kovar to get minutes in Erik ten Hag's side this season and he could get some much-needed experience this season in the Bundesliga club.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about Bruno Fernandes as the new captain

Harry Maguire was stripped of Manchester United's captaincy before the start of the season and Bruno Fernandes has since been appointed as the new captain of the team.

As United prepare for the start of the Premier League season, Erik ten Hag was asked whether Bruno Fernandes' behavior has changed after being named the new captain. The Dutch manager said (via United's website):

“No, absolutely not. I think that is why he's captain, because he has a very good personality. He is a character and he wants to contribute in his way to the team. And it doesn't change when the role is changed, because he is now officially captain: last year, for most of the games, he was wearing the [arm]band.”

Since joining the club from Sporting CP back in 2020, Fernandes has been the Red Devils' most consistent performer. He has so far made 184 appearances for the Premier League giants, scoring 64 goals and providing 54 assists across competitions. Fernandes' consistency was on display during the 2022-23 season as the Portuguese scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in 59 matches.