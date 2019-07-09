EPL Transfer News: Manchester United goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara joins Burton Albion on loan

Jonny Keen FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 49 // 09 Jul 2019, 04:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

O'Hara was Macclesfield Town's player of the season for 2018/19

What's the story?

Manchester United's young goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara has joined Burton Albion on a season-long loan.

In case you didn't know...

23-year-old O'Hara has been with the Red Devils for the past seven years and has impressed in a series of loan spells in the lower leagues. As a teenager he starred during a spell with Trafford FC, helping the Manchester-based club to enjoy a short FA Cup run.

In recent years, he has been loaned out to professional clubs including AFC Fylde and Morecambe. Last season, he played in League 2 with Macclesfield Town, helping the club to avoid relegation and winning a series of awards.

O'Hara has also been called up to the Republic of Ireland national team after impressing at youth level but is yet to earn his first senior international cap.

Last season, Burton finished 9th in League 1 and also reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals before going out 10-0 on aggregate to Manchester City.

The heart of the matter

O'Hara is making the step up to the League 1 level for the first time, and he is expected to serve as Burton's main keeper. He has done well in each of the leagues he has played in so far and has made leaps up the English pyramid several times already.

Burton manager Nigel Clough revealed that O'Hara was his 'first choice', following the departure of on-loan keeper Bradley Collins. Clough believes O'Hara has the quality to shine for Burton and a spell with the Staffordshire outfit will help the youngster in his development.

What's next?

O'Hara will link up with Burton immediately and remain in League 1 for the entirety of the season.

The keeper will be hoping that consistent performances for Burton would improve his chances of playing at the senior international level, as well as develop the skills required to play in the Premier League.