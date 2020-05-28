'Manchester United had no qualities to become champions' says former EPL manager Louis van Gaal

Former EPL manager Louis van Gaal launched a scathing attack on his former club Manchester United in an interview with Dutch outlet VI. The Dutch manager was at the helm of Old Trafford for two years before ultimately being replaced by former colleague José Mourinho.

Van Gaal took over at the EPL club after a disastrous start to life after the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson. David Moyes was the legendary EPL manager’s chosen successor, but he was fired ten months into his six-year contract with Man United.

EPL giants United had an ‘outdated’ squad

Former Barcelona manager Van Gaal said that he only took up the job because he was made promises regarding transfers and a squad overhaul due to an ‘outdated’ squad. He was reportedly denied all his major transfer targets by the EPL giants and remarked, ‘you don’t expect that at the richest club in the world.’ The Dutchman told VI,

"Manchester United did not have the qualities to become champions and had an outdated selection with ten players over thirty, five over 35. So I told them I was going to rejuvenate and which players should come. I didn’t get one of those."

The former EPL manager also claimed that the board settled for names that weren’t high up on their priority list as opposed to paying large fees for their number one targets. He pointed out that for a club of United’s stature and revenue, it was baffling that they didn’t him his main transfer targets.

Van Gaal added,

"A turnover of £600 million and can’t buy the players you need. You should buy number one and not number seven."

Van Gaal says he wasn't given the players that he requested for

He also acknowledged the mentality that the selling club which would be to extort the highest fee possible because they’re dealing with the richest club in the world. However, the EPL club’s former manager still believes that they should have done better in the market. He also spoke about how the club eventually overpaid for players not high up on their wishlist, and the manager was held accountable for it.

"Of course, the selling club also thinks: If you are so rich, you also have to pay the highest amount imaginable for a player. That was what happened with transfers. Then you have to do with the numbers seven or eight on your wish list. For which you actually pay way too much money, on which the coach is judged and convicted."

Despite the turbulent time he faced in the EPL, Van Gaal still managed to sign off with an FA Cup victory with United. The former Netherlands manager firmly believes that due to this fact, his achievement with the Red Devils remains the greatest of his career.

The former Ajax coach remarked,

"Despite those disappointments, Manchester United did win the FA Cup. Manchester United has actually been the greatest achievement of my career."

He guided United to the FA Cup and a fifth-place finish in the EPL, which helped them qualify for the Europa League — which was conquered by newly-appointed manager José Mourinho in his debut season in Manchester.