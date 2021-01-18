Manchester United handed boost in pursuit of Jadon Sancho as Borussia Dortmund identify replacement

Borussia Dortmund has reportedly identified PSV Eindhoven star Donyell Malen as an ideal replacement for Jadon Sancho. The player could now leave the German club for Manchester United in the summer.

According to Soccer News, Dortmund view Malen as Sancho's successor, which could prove to be a huge boost for Manchester United, who can resume their pursuit of the English winger.

Jadon Sancho began his career at Manchester City, where he rose through the youth ranks. He then signed for German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in August of 2017 for a fee reported to be in the region of £8 million in order to play regular football.

Sancho was included in Dortmund's first team and immediately made an impact on the team and the Bundesliga. Following an impressive league campaign in which he scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists, Sancho was named in the 2018–19 Bundesliga Team of the Season.

Jadon Sancho was Manchester United's top transfer target during the 2020 summer transfer window. The Red Devils spent months trying to negotiate a deal for the 20-year-old but were unwilling to match Dortmund's £108 million asking price.

Manchester United met Dortmund's evaluation of the player in the final weeks of the summer transfer window but had their offer rejected by the Bundesliga club. Dortmund were not willing to let go of Sancho so late in the transfer window as they would be unable to sign a replacement for their star player.

Dortmund have finally identified Malen as Sancho's successor at the club. PSV reportedly value Malen at €50 million, a fee that Dortmund will not be able to afford unless they sanction the sale of one of their star players.

Does this clear Manchester United's path to sign Jadon Sancho? #MUFC https://t.co/ANPTrV8n2d — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 17, 2021

Dortmund's potential move for Donyell Malen could finally allow Manchester United to sign Sancho

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga

Manchester United are expected to be quiet for the rest of the January transfer window. Ole Gunnar Solsjaer's side have already completed the signing of Amad Diallo from Atalanta for a fee of £37 million. The club are now expected to focus on selling and loaning out fringe players, who do not have a future at the club.

Therefore, a deal for Jadon Sancho is likely to materialize only next summer. Manchester United reportedly have a list of four targets that they would like to sign once the transfer window opens later in the year.

Jadon Sancho | Borussia Dortmund hunting for replacement, with Manchester United transfer a possibility... looks like the saga will return for next summer.https://t.co/uSDMlhW8iA #mufc #returnoftheSancho — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) January 12, 2021

Advertisement

Jadon Sancho is likely to be one of those targets. The winger had already agreed to personal terms with Manchester United last summer, and it only seems like a matter of time before United and Dortmund agree on a fee for the winger.

The potential sale of Sancho to Manchester United is likely to see Dortmund acquire the funds they need to make an offer for Donyell Malen.