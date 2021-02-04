Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Reports: Manchester United handed major boost as Dortmund lower Jadon Sancho asking price

Burnley v Manchester United - Premier League
Burnley v Manchester United - Premier League
Varun Totadri
ANALYST
Modified 04 Feb 2021, 13:36 IST
News
Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly open to the idea of selling Jadon Sancho next summer and will settle for a smaller fee than they had previously quoted for the winger.

The England international has been a long-time target for Manchester United, who are rumored to still be interested in signing him.

According to SportBild, Manchester United will resume their pursuit of Jadon Sancho next summer.

Sancho looked destined to leave Dortmund to join Manchester United last summer but the deal failed to materialize due to the Red Devils' refusal to match Dortmund's £100 million valuation of the 20-year-old.

Sancho, therefore, remained in Germany despite being keen on a move to Old Trafford.

The report also claims that Borussia Dortmund have dropped their asking price for Sancho to £88 million, a fee that is similar to the offer Manchester United made to the German club last summer.

The Bundesliga side are expecting a loss of up to £66 million due to the coronavirus pandemic, and might therefore have no options but to sell the likes of Sancho and Erling Haaland next summer.

Can Sancho be the final piece of the Manchester United puzzle?

Advertisement
Borussia Dortmund v SC Paderborn 07 - DFB Cup: Round Of Sixteen
Borussia Dortmund v SC Paderborn 07 - DFB Cup: Round Of Sixteen

Manchester United signed the likes of Edinson Cavani and Facundo Pellistri last summer. The club have also added 18-year-old Amad Diallo to their ranks during the January transfer window.

Manchester United spent £37 million to sign Diallo from Atalanta, and view him and Mason Greenwood as the future of the club. 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, is keen to win trophies in the immediate future, and believes Jadon Sancho could be the final piece of the puzzle.

After a tough start to the season, Jadon Sancho has found his form in recent weeks, scoring three goals and registering six assists in his last nine league appearances for the club.

He could turn out to be a great signing for Manchester United.

Published 04 Feb 2021, 13:36 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United Borussia Dortmund Football Jadon Sancho Manchester United Transfer News Borussia Dortmund Transfer News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी