Reports: Manchester United handed major boost as Dortmund lower Jadon Sancho asking price

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly open to the idea of selling Jadon Sancho next summer and will settle for a smaller fee than they had previously quoted for the winger.

The England international has been a long-time target for Manchester United, who are rumored to still be interested in signing him.

According to SportBild, Manchester United will resume their pursuit of Jadon Sancho next summer.

Sancho looked destined to leave Dortmund to join Manchester United last summer but the deal failed to materialize due to the Red Devils' refusal to match Dortmund's £100 million valuation of the 20-year-old.

Sancho, therefore, remained in Germany despite being keen on a move to Old Trafford.

The report also claims that Borussia Dortmund have dropped their asking price for Sancho to £88 million, a fee that is similar to the offer Manchester United made to the German club last summer.

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly reduced their asking price on Jadon Sancho to entice Manchester United.



The Bundesliga side are expecting a loss of up to £66 million due to the coronavirus pandemic, and might therefore have no options but to sell the likes of Sancho and Erling Haaland next summer.

Can Sancho be the final piece of the Manchester United puzzle?

Manchester United signed the likes of Edinson Cavani and Facundo Pellistri last summer. The club have also added 18-year-old Amad Diallo to their ranks during the January transfer window.

Manchester United spent £37 million to sign Diallo from Atalanta, and view him and Mason Greenwood as the future of the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, is keen to win trophies in the immediate future, and believes Jadon Sancho could be the final piece of the puzzle.

After a tough start to the season, Jadon Sancho has found his form in recent weeks, scoring three goals and registering six assists in his last nine league appearances for the club.

He could turn out to be a great signing for Manchester United.