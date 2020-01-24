Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Bruno Fernandes, claims Di Marzio

Shashi Choudhary FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors

24 Jan 2020, 06:01 IST SHARE

Sporting CP v Empoli FC - Pre-Season Friendly

Manchester United have agreed on all the possible personal terms with Bruno Fernandes and are hopeful of signing the Portuguese midfielder this month, claims Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Italian transfer pundit revealed that the Red Devils had initially agreed on a fee of £55milllion with Sporting Lisbon for a January transfer for Bruno Fernandes. However, there was a sudden change of stance from the Old Trafford outfit once they became aware of Sporting Lisbon's financial difficulties.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are now trying to sign the attacking midfielder for £42million and are hoping a deal can be agreed this month. The Portuguese side are currently strapped for cash and are ready to sell their key players to balance their books.

Di Marzio understands that the negotiation between two clubs are currently on standstill but the possibility of this transfer going through remains large as the two clubs have not fallen out with each other.

Manchester United representatives believe they are still on good terms with Sporting Lisbon and they will find a suitable agreement which will see the 25-year-old attacking midfielder move to Old Trafford this month.

The Premier League side believes they have the advantage in this negotiation given the player's desperation to join them. The former Sampdoria player has already agreed on personal terms with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team and is waiting for the two teams to agree on his transfer fee.

Ed Woodward and his team are determined to not set a precedent of overpaying for a player as they believe a similar trend could follow next summer when they go all out to sign the likes of James Maddison, Jadon Sancho, and Kalidou Koulibaly.

The lack of signing this month has caused a massive uproar among the Old Trafford faithful who once again voiced out their disbelief last night. Solskjaer's team suffered an appalling 2-0 home defeat against Burnley which saw the fans singing vile songs against Ed Woodward and the Glazers.

Follow the latest transfer rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog